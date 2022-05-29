Spaniard Javier Sainz savours Scottish Challenge success at Newmachar

Paul Lawrie presents the to Javier Sainz after the Spaniard's win in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A at Newmachar. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

Sainz, a 29-year-old from the Basque Country, signed off with his second bogey-free six-under-par 65 of the week before claiming a breakthrough Challenge Tour win at the second extra hole.

With tournament promoter Paul Lawrie among those looking on, Sainz holed an eight-footer for a birdie there before Freiburghaus agonisingly missed from less than half that distance to extend the sudden-death play-off.

“It means a lot,” said Sainz as he celebrated a success worth €43,000 - more than double his entire career earnings - in an event that was supported by the R&A.

Javier Sainz celebrates after sinking the winning putt at Newmachar. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

Freiburghuas, who was also chasing a first win on the DP World Tour’s feeder circuit, had started the day with a four-shot lead only to quickly see that disappear before rallying to birdie two of the last three holes.

On both occasions in the play-off, the 25-year-old was around 50 yards closer to the 18th green than his opponent, but, in the end, he was let down by the flatstick.

For Barcelona-based Sainz, the success came in his 32nd start on the Challenge Tour, having only made ten cuts and being in contention just once peviously when tying for fifth in last year’s British Challenge.

“I am very happy with the week,” added the winner, who posted an 11-under total of 273 as the Aberdeenshire venue, admittedly helped by testing conditions for most of the four days, proved a stiffer test than had been predicted. “I played solid all week and I putted really well for two rounds.

“It is a very tricky course, but, if I was to ask for any course, this would be it as you don’t have to hit it so far. You can be 200 metres in position a lot of the time and that’s what I did.”

Sainz, who joined Brooks Koepka in claiming this title, skipped the events in South Africa at the start of the season before missing the cut on home soil on his 2022 debut last week.

“I was not good in my mind three months ago,” he said. “I worked with my psychologist to get ready for this year as last year I finished pretty tired in my mind.

“I didn’t want to play at the start of the year, so that’s why I worked with my psychologist for two-and-a-half months and I think that’s been the key to playing good here.”

A number of fellow Spanish players watched from behind the green as Sainz joined the likes of Rahm as a winner in the professional ranks.

“It’s a good system in Spain,” he said. “I played with Jon until I was 18. He’s from the same area as me and you learn a lot from players like him.”

England’s Tom Sloman, who was unable to convert a good birdie chance at the last that would also have seen him involved in the play-off, finished third, two shots ahead of Dane Martin Simonsen.