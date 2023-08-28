Spain's Eugenio Chacarra shows off the trophy after winning the inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship at Fairmont St Andrews. Picture: Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour.

The shoot-out at Fairmont St Andrews was the longest in the Asian Tour’s history and was just one short of the record-setting 1949 Motor City Open, which saw a play-off between Cary Middlecoff and Lloyd Mangrum last 11 holes on the PGA Tour.

On a thrilling final day in Fife, both Chacarra and Jones birdied the 18th hole on the Torrance Course to finish in a tie on 19-under, Chacarra carding a five-under-par 67 and Jones a 69 as they finished a shot ahead of Australian Andrew Dodt (68) and South African Jaco Ahlers (69).

Chacarra then parred the first extra hole as the 23-year-old secured his first 72-hole victory since turning professional last year, having claimed the individual title in last year’s LIV Golf Bangkok over 54 holes.

Peter Baker shows off the trophy flanked by Phil Harrison, CEO Legends Tour, Ryan Howsam, Staysure Group Chairman & Legends Tour Co-owner, Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of Trump Organisation, Sarah Malone, Executive Vice President of Trump International, Tim Rouse, Captain of The PGA of GB&I and Rob Maxfield, CEO of The PGA of GB&I. Picture: Getty Images.

“It was a long day,” said Chacarra. “Happy it came out my way. We normally don't get these good days in Scotland, so it was awesome. I mean, obviously I got the win so it would make it a little more fun, but it was awesome.”

David Drysdale, who closed with a 69 for a six-under total, finished as the leading Scot, one ahead of David Rudd (74) and two in front of Ollie Roberts (75).

In another event on the east coast, in-form Englishman Peter Baker landed his third win of the season on the Legends Tour as he recorded a six-shot success in the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen.

Baker followed opening rounds of 69-66-69 with a closing 72 for an impressive 12-under-par aggregate, with compatriot Greg Owen finishing as his closest challenger.

England's Trish Johnson shows off the trophy after her win in the 5th US Senior Women's Open at Waverley Country Club in Portland. Picture: USGA

“It’s very special to win an event like this, with all the names on this trophy it goes back a long way so to get my name on the trophy means a lot and I’m delighted,” said the former Ryder Cup player.

“I put myself in a great position after the first three days. Today was really tough and the conditions were a lot harder, so it was a real battle for me to get it over the line but fortunately I have.”

Andrew Oldcorn and Euan McIntosh finished in a tie for ninth on level-par, one ahead of Greig Hutcheon while Doug McGuigan and Paul Lawrie also made the top 20 on three and four-over respectively.

Meanwhile, Catriona Matthew came up just short in her bid to land the US Senior Women’s Open as victory went to another British player, Trish Johnson.

Matthew, who held the halfway lead after opening rounds of 69 and 71 at Waverley Country Club in Portland, finished third, two shots behind Johnson, following a brace of 73s to close in the USGA event.

Johnson, who had finished second in 2019 and third in 2018, pipped American Leta Lindley by a shot after signing off with a 72 to finish on four-under-par.

“Just amazing, honestly,” said Johnson of her sweet success. “Yeah, it's something I've always wanted to do, win a USGA event. Never even came close in a regular US Open.