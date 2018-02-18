South African success for Shannon McWilliam

Aboyne’s Shannon McWilliam boosted her Curtis Cup hopes by getting a winter training trip to South Africa off to a winning start.

The 18-year-old stormed to a six-shot success in the Border Championship, a 54-hole event at East London Golf Club.

Karis Davidson in action in the final round of the ISPS Handa Australian Women's Open

McWilliam opened with rounds of 72 and 69 before signing off with a 75 to finish with a three-under-par total.

“Nice to get a cheeky win in South Africa,” wrote McWilliam, who is in the GB&I Curtis Cup squad along with fellow Scot Connie Jaffray, on Twitter.

Grantown-on-Spey’s Hannah McCook finished joint-second along with home player Danielle Du Toit.

It’s the first time that women have been included by Scottish Golf on a trip that has brought success for men in events such as the South African Amateur and African Amateur Championships in the past.

Elsewhere, Melrose-born Karis Davidson was “really chuffed” after taking her earnings as a rookie professional to nearly £40,000 with a praiseworthy performance in the ISPS Handa Australian Women’s Open.

While pride of place at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide went to Korea’s Jin Young Ko as she became just the second player in LPGA history to make a winning debut on the circuit, 19-year-old Davidson handled the biggest test of her career so far in impressive fashion.

Helped by an eagle and three birdies in a row on the back nine, she closed with a two-under-par 70 for a level-par 288 total to finish joint-34th, picking up £5695 to add to the £33,000 the Queensland-based player earned for finishing second in the Oates Vic Open a fortnight earlier.

Davidson will now turn her attention to playing on the Japan LPGA Tour and said: “I’ve got a lot of goals this season but probably keeping my card in Japan is the main one and maybe win a couple of tournaments.”

Ko led from wire-to-wire, finishing on 14-under as she won by four strokes.