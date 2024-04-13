24 hours after claiming cut record, five-time winner suffers rare day to forget at Augusta National

A dejected Tiger Woods walks off the 18th green in the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

A day after setting a new record for making the most cuts in the Masters, Tiger Woods cut a dejected figure as he slumped to his worst-ever score in 99 rounds at Augusta National.

After making it through to the weekend for the 24th consecutive time at the Georgia venue on the back of opening rounds of 73 and 72, the 48-year-old set out in the third circuit with his sights set on claiming a sixth Green Jacket.

But, in a rare day to forget for him in this event, Woods soon found himself in reverse gear and ended up signing for an 82 - four shots worse than his previous worst score in this event.

The damage was mainly done by bogey-double bogey-double bogey-bogey run from the sixth before then dropping four shots in a row from 14th hole.

“The fact that I was not hitting it very good or putting well,” the 15-time major winner replied to being asked what the biggest challenge he’d faced.

“I didn't have a very good warm-up session and I kept it going all day today. Just hit the ball in all the places that I know I shouldn't hit it. And I missed a lot of putts. Easy, makable putts. I missed a lot of them.

Woods, who dropped outside the top 50 after slipping to 11-over-par, admitted he’d felt sore “all day”. He was also asked if his horror round had been due to the fact he’d only played 96 holes since withdrawing before the final round 12 months ago.

“I wouldn't say necessarily mental reps,” he said. “It's just that I haven't competed and played much. When I had chances to get it flipped around and when I made that (birdie) putt at five, I promptly three-putted six and fluffed a chip at seven and just got it going the wrong way, and when I had opportunities to flip it, I didn't.”

Woods found himself having to play 23 holes on Friday after the start of the season’s first major had been delayed by two-and-a-half hours on Thursday morning due to bad weather.