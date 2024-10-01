'Something cheeky': Bob MacIntyre opens up on big family week, dad's nerves and mum's message

Real family affair in store as mum and sisters also prepare to take in 'special' few days

Bob MacIntyre said it with a smile. “He’s nervous,” reported the Genesis Scottish Open champion of his dad, Dougie, as the duo prepare to join forces in the team event in this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.

Earlier in the year, Team MacIntyre proved a winning combination as player-caddie as Bob recorded a memorable breakthrough triumph on the PGA Tour in the RBC Canadian Open with Dougie, who’d taken time off from his greenkeeping duties at Glencruitten Golf Club, on the bag.

On the back of what was one of the best stories in golf this year, it was half expected that a reunion could be in the offing in this week’s $5 million DP World Tour event but with Dougie, a top shinty player in his day, also hitting shots as well on this occasion.

Bob MacIntyre speaks in a press conference at St Andrews prior to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Picture: Kate McShane/Getty Images.

Johann Rupert, the driving force behind the Dunhill Links, loved the idea when it was put to him and, in an event that will see Rory McIlroy team up with his dad Gerry and Matt Fitzpatrick is set to defend the team title with mum Sue, a special week is also in store for the MacIntyres.

“This was the first professional event I played as an amateur in 2013 and he caddied for me – it's just little things like that that make this week more special,” admitted Bob in a press conference in St Andrews. “We also used to come here as a family in December with the dogs, renting a house somewhere towards Crail and it’s just a special feeling walking around the town. It’s lively but not too lively. I just love coming here with the family and chilling out.

“Obviously winning in Canada with him on the bag, it's going to be a memory that’s just hard to beat. But I just think when you actually move back from the game of golf and go back to Oban and why I do certain things, it’s to see family and obviously my family will come down later in the week. It's gonna be cool. It's gonna be nice.”

The duo started their preparations by playing ten holes on the Old Course on Monday. “He was absolutely brilliant,” added Bob of how his dad, a fellow left-hander had played. “First tee he was still a little bit nervy but, after that, he was back to himself.

Dougie MacInyre was on the bag for Bob during his big win at the Canadian Open.

"I think he's going to enjoy it more inside the ropes than outside the ropes, watching to be honest with you. He's got something to take his mind off watching me hit some stupid shots. He's nervous when he gets on the first tee, but I still feel that. Hopefully he feels that and then just kicks on.

“He’s the reason I play the way I play. If you watch the two of us swing, obviously I've made some changes to my golf swing but it's very, very similar and he’s the guy that’s really taught me how to play the game golf and it's just going to be special.”

The McIlroys are back trying to win the team prize for the first time, but what can we expect from Team MacIntyre. “I think he's up to about five or six now,” said Bob of his dad’s handicap. “He hasn't played competitive golf properly for about, I don't know, six-seven years. So it's just the odd games with pals on a Saturday. But I think he’s worn out my simulator over the last couple of months. He's ready to go!”

What advice has the world No 16 given him? “Nothing,” he insisted. “Just enjoy it. That's the only advice I can give him. He knows that. I said to him yesterday, your job is just to go out there and enjoy it. If he does that, he’ll play well. If you start thinking about the game of golf too much or the way you’re swinging it, the game of all too much, he’ll struggle. For me, I'm gonna enjoy it as much as I can.”

Mum Carol will also be in attendance this week.

MacIntyre, who is among eight Scots teeing up in this year’s event, laughed when he was asked if having his dad playing might help him block out the noise as he bids to become the first home winner since Colin Montgomerie in 2005.

“No, he creates a lot of noise,” he declared. “He's very Scottish, he's very negative and he's a negative thinker. So, when things aren't going too well, he's always thinking the wrong way and I have to try and think the other way around. My mum is very positive and my dad is very negative. They don’t walk together on the golf course when they're out spectating.”

Mum Carol will be filling her normal role outside the ropes later in the week while Bob’s older sisters, Nicola and Gillian, are also heading through from the west coast to make it a true family affair. “Something cheeky,” he said of what Carol’s message to Dougie is likely to be on Thursday before adding with a smile: “I'm sure some relatives will be on the first tee shouting at him”.

Hoping to take up where he left off when carding a 65 at St Andrews in the final round in last year’s curtailed event due to horrendous flooding, MacIntyre is excited to see a strong LIV Golf contingent spearheaded by Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka in this week’s field.

“You are pulling in some of the best players in the world, whether they play here, there or wherever,” said the Scottish No1 of Rupert having pushed to get the strongest field possible. “Having the best players in the world is going to help the sponsor and also help us guys get better as well.