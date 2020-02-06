Solid start for David Law in Vic Open title defence

Have your say

David Law, the defending champion, and fellow Scot Robbie Morrison both ended in red numbers on a low-scoring first day in the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia.

Law, who claimed his maiden European Tour victory in the event 12 months ago, carded an eagle and four birdies on the Creek Course at 13th Beach Golf Club in Geelong as he opened with a four-under-par 68.

That left the Aberdonian sitting joint 30th on a day when Spaniard Alejandro Canizares set a hot pace with a nine-under 63 that contained ten birdies.

Australia-based Morrison, who secured his spot through a qualifier, is also sitting inside the projected cut after making six birdies in a three-under 69 on the Beach Course.

Connor Syme, the third Scot in the field, faces a fight to preserve his 100 per cent record of making cuts so far this season after opening with a 72 on the same layout.

l Challenge Tour Rookie Daniel Young (72) is the leading Scot in joint 33rd after the opening round of the RAM Cape Town Open.

l Castle Park’s Connor Wilson recorded a top-20 finish behind home winner Martin Vorster in the African Amateur Stroke-Play Championship at Leopard Creek.

l A closing 82 left defending champion Jane Turner having to settle for 15th spot in the SuperSport Ladies Challenge at Sun City in South Africa.