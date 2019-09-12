Solheim Cup players to raise money for charities through ‘Birdies Pledge’

Aberdeen Standard Investments has bolstered the charitable fundraising at the pinnacle of women’s golf by signing up for a ‘Birdies Pledge’ initiative for this week’s Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

Aberdeen Standard Investments has bolstered the charitable fundraising at the pinnacle of women’s golf by signing up for a ‘Birdies Pledge’ initiative for this week’s Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

Action for Children and Perthshire Women’s Aid, the two official charities of the event, will significantly benefit from the initiative, with 100 per cent of the money raised being donated towards the hugely deserving charitable organisations.

Every birdie, eagle, and hole-in-one made across the three tournament days will help Action for Children which provides care to vulnerable children and young people, and their families, throughout the Scotland.

It will also give Perthshire Women’s Aid funds to help the charity offer support and refuge accommodation to women, children & young people experiencing domestic abuse.

Solheim Cup global partner Aberdeen Standard Investments, through their Charitable Foundation, will contribute £50 per birdie and £100 per eagle to the Birdie Pledge fund.

In addition, if a player makes a hole-in-one Aberdeen Standard Investments will donate £5 per yard – meaning the longer the yardage of the hole, the more money raised for both charities all of which is split equally.

Claire Drummond, head of Charitable Giving at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: “We hope our support of the ‘Birdie Pledge’ at The Solheim Cup, as well as other initiatives associated with the tournament, will have a significant bearing on the lives of vulnerable

children, women and young people in the UK.

“We are delighted to be a Global Partner of The Solheim Cup and are more than happy to contribute to the official fundraising pot and very pleased to be able to help in this way.”

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.