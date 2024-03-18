GolfIt! is a community-based golf and entertainment facility developed by The R&A in Glasgow. Picture: The R&A.

Golf It!, the community-based golf and entertainment facility developed by The R&A in Glasgow, has been recognised for its commitment to environmental and social responsibility and leadership in sustainable golf.

The venue, which opened last year, is now GEO Certified, with the international sustainability certification for golf developments being hailed as a “significant milestone” for the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The achievement of GEO Certification for Golf It! underlines our commitment to sustainability and the efforts we are making to ensure that golf has a positive impact on the environment and provides real value to people living in local communities,” said Golf It! general manager Russell Smith.

“We have worked tirelessly to develop a venue which allows people to enjoy the many health benefits of golf with their family and friends and promotes the importance of time spent outdoors in the fresh air. “

It reflects the requirements of a sustainable golf development which many other facilities worldwide can look to in the progression of their own venues and activities.”

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers was the driving force behind the venue, which boasts a full-length nin-hole golf course, a par-3 course, putting greens, a 52-bay double decker floodlit driving range, community-focused spaces and walking trails,

“The project has enhanced an existing green site that includes wetlands and woodlands to boost biodiversity and create new spaces for priority species to inhabit,” Sam Thomas, Director of Golf Development at GEO Sustainable Golf Foundation.