'Shinty on steroids': Ryder Cup rookie Bob MacIntyre reflects on debut as two songs are adapted to acclaim Scot

First things first. “It was like shinty on steroids,” declared Bob MacIntyre of stepping into action for the first time in a Ryder Cup, admitting he’d been thinking about his opening shot in the 44th edition for the “last three weeks”.

In his own words, the Oban man “absolutely roasted one” and was relieved to do so with 5000 fans watching on from the stands at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. “I’ve never walked off a driving range before almost in tears – I knew what was coming,” he said of what is widely regarded as the most nerve-wracking experience in golf.

It came in the company of Justin Rose and, though MacIntyre delivered an important contribution right at the start as he hit an equally-impressive second shot then rolled in his birdie putt for a half, the experienced Englishman took centre stage thereafter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two down with three to play against US Open champion Wyndham Clark and world No 7 Max Homa, the European duo secured a dramatic half point in the last match to finish, with Rose celebrating wildly after holing a testing six-footer for a birdie at the 18th. In doing so, it meant the opening day ended without a single flash of red on the scoreboard over two sessions as Luke Donald’s side established a 6.5-1.5 lead in their bid to win back the trophy.

Bob MacIntyre tees off on the 12th hole at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

It was a proud moment for MacIntyre’s family. “We’re at the Ryder Cup,” said mum Carol, standing with husband Dougie and their two daughters, Nicola and Gillian, as they oozed excitement about what the wee boy from Oban had achieved in becoming the first Scot to play in the event since Stephen Gallacher at Gleneagles in 2014.

Soon after appearing from the tunnel behind the first tee with Rose at his side, a group of fans started singing “Bob MacIntyre, USA is terrified” in an adaption of the dance classic Freed from Desire by the Italian singer Gala. He was later regaled from the back of the seventh tee by the Guardians of the Ryder Cup as they sang ‘Bob’s a golfer, can he fix it? Yes, he can’.

He certainly did on the opening hole. Just after an American voice in the crowd said ‘MacIntyre, we’ve not heard of you’, the left-hander overcame the nerves felt by every single rookie and even seasoned campaigners by hitting a peach of a drive, knocking his second to around eight feet and rolling in the putt for a half after Homa had already made his 3 to pile on the pressure.

In doing so, MacIntyre prevented the Americans putting a flash of red on the board for the first time since the contest had got under way at 7.35am and it soon became apparent that, even though he was predominantly at his side to provide valuable experience, Rose was keen to utilise his playing partner’s superior knowledge of this venue and, in particular, the greens.

Justin Rose celebrates after holing a birdie putt on the 18th green to earn a half point in the final match to finish on the opening day in Rome. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

As he sized up a birdie putt at the second, the 2013 US Open champion called in MacIntyre to use his AimPoint method and, after working out the subtle break between them, in it went. Rose punched the air in delight and a chorus of “Ole, Ole, Ole” broke out around the green.

“Perfecta” was the reaction of an Italian to MacIntyre’s tee shot at the third and he was spot on as he launched a driver miles down the fairway, having built up the confidence to go with that club through playing in Italian Opens here whereas the Americans laid up at the top of the hill and were left with much longer second shots.

“He seems quite relaxed, doesn’t he?” was the verdict from another onlooker as he then found the heart of the green at the par-3 fourth, allowing Rose to be a bit more aggressive and a good opportunity to go two up went abegging when the Englishman was unable to convert his birdie putt on this occasion after MacIntyre had shaved the edge of the hole with his effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Nicolas Colsaerts, one of Luke Donald’s vice-captains, assigned to keep tabs on them, the Europeans walked on to the green at the fifth to a ‘thunderclap’ from the fans soaking up both the action and sunshine sitting on a small hill across the water, but, after it had died down, the Americans levelled the game with a birdie form Clark.

Max Homa and Wyndham Clark of Team United States and Bob MacIntyre and Justin Rose of Team Europe pose for a photo on the first tee. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Homa then rolled in a lengthy birdie putt down the slope at the seventh, but that was only good enough to secure a half due to Rose having spun his approach back to around three feet and calling in his playing partner once again to make sure that golden opportunity wasn’t spurned.

It was a lot hotter in Rome than the MacIntyres are used to in Oban at this time of the year. To combat the conditions, one of his sisters was enjoying the cool air coming from a neck fan. So did Rachael Colsaerts, Nicola’s wife, as she tried it out. “I got it from Amazon,” said Carol of the purchase.

In a golfing sense, MacIntyre couldn’t buy a putt after the one he holed at the first and, after racing a long eagle putt past the hole at the 16th, he then missed the next one to hand the Americans a cheap hole at a crucial stage in the contest.

In contrast, Clark got on a run when it looked as though he couldn’t miss. A great tee shot left him with a short one for a hole-winning birdie-2 at the seventh before two lengthy ones, the first for a half and the second for a win, were converted at the 12th and 13th as the Americans gradually gained the upper hand before being denied a win at the death.