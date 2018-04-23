Shannon McWilliam, Connie Jaffrey and Chloe Goadby chase Curtis Cup

It was thought that Scotland’s leading female amateurs could be the main beneficiaries of Scottish Golf becoming a unified body and that certainly seems to be true.

Two years after having no complaints whatsoever about failing to have a representative in the Great Britain & Ireland team for a Curtis Cup match in Ireland, Scots are definitely in the mix for the side that will defend that trophy at Quaker Ridge in June.

Aboyne’s Shannon McWilliam and Connie Jaffrey of Troon Ladies would appear to be the best bets to earn spots on a team that will once again be captained by Aberdonian Elaine Farquharson-Black, with a third player, Chloe Goadby of St Regulus, also having given the selectors food for thought with some strong performances recently.

With only eight spots up for grabs in a team due to be announced on Thursday, it would be a tremendous result if two Scots get the nod, giving the game a huge boost in its birthplace in the countdown to the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles next year. The absence of Leona Maguire, the world No 1, due to the fact she is about to embark on her professional career, is a blow to Farquharson-Black, but the GB&I captain will have have been encouraged by players such as McWilliam, Jaffrey and Goadby all showing a hunger to be involved in this contest.