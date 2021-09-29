Shane Lowry says wife was target of 'dog's abuse' from US fans at Ryder Cup

Shane Lowry and wife Wendy with the Ryder Cup before departing for Whistling Straits. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The Irishman has joined two of his European team-mates, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, as well as captain Padraig Harrington in heading straight from Whistling Straits to Scotland for this week’s 20th Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Speaking at St Andrews, Lowry, who is still hurting for close friend Harrington after the visitors suffered a record 19-9 defeat at the hands of a rampant US side, revealed it wasn’t just the European players who had endured a torrid time from the American fans in Wisconsin.

According to the 2019 Open champion, his wife Wendy and the wives, partners and families of his team-mates were also the target of beer-fuelled spectators supporting Steve Striker’s side.

Shane Lowry talks to the media ahead of the 20th Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the Old Course in St Andrews. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

“Look, I didn't think it was that bad until I asked my wife what it was like for her, and they got dog’s abuse coming around as well,” said Lowry. “It's not very nice is it, and it's not very nice for them to have to listen to this. But that's a small percentage of the crowd.

“I finished my match on 16 on Sunday and I was walking back down to follow the other groups and I got a huge ovation off the crowd in the grandstand on 16, that was pretty cool. And I thought I get on well with the crowd last week as best I could.

“But they are obviously a home crowd and they are going to be a partisan crowd. But some of the stuff is not very nice. But look, that's just the way it is. Some people are idiots, especially when they drink.

“Nobody turns into a genius drinking, and that's what they were doing last week. Especially if you were out in the afternoon matches, it was loud.

“It was hard for us. As a team it was hard for us to perform our best because, you know, no matter what you say, you stand up and you hit a 3-iron into ten feet from 250 yards and you don't even get a ripple of applause. You almost get booed for it. It's hard.”

In the 2016 match at Hazeltine, Rory McIlroy confronted one fan after feeling he’s crossed a line with some comments, with US team members Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay even having words with spectators about what was being aimed at the Europeans from outside the ropes on the opening two days last week.

“I knew it was going to happen,” added Lowry of his wife being among those to receive abuse. “I said it to my wife at the start of the week. And I warned my dad not to get involved with anyone. It’s just the way it is.

“Bethpage in 2025 is going to be horrendous. But it will be a great chance to shut them up. That’s the way I see it. When I’m out there that’s what I’m doing. There is nothing better than holing a 20-footer and turning around to see them all standing there dead silent. It’s amazing.”

