All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Seven of world's top ten teeing up in Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links

Seven of the top ten on the Rolex World Rankings will be teeing up in next week’s Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:30 BST
 Comment
US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz is heading to Dundonald Links for next week's Freed Golf Women's Scottish Open. Picture: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images.US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz is heading to Dundonald Links for next week's Freed Golf Women's Scottish Open. Picture: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images.
US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz is heading to Dundonald Links for next week's Freed Golf Women's Scottish Open. Picture: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images.

Fourth-ranked Lilia Vu will be joined in the $2 million LET/LPGA co-sanctioned event by Ruoning Yin (No 5), Allisen Corpuz (No 6), Minjee Lee (No 7), Kim Hyo Joo (No 8), Atthaya Thitikul (No 9) and Lin Xiyu (No 10).

The tournament, in fact, will boast its strongest-ever field as 17 major winners boasting 26 major titles, 45 LPGA winners sharing a haul of 144 titles and 59 LET winners amassing 174 titles assemble at the Ayrshire venue. The line up also boasts four past champions, including Japan’s Ayaka Furue, who closed with a sensational course-record 62 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the 2023 edition at Finca Cortesin in Spain looming on the horizon, it is no coincidence that 19 Solheim Cup players will be amongst the 144 players.

There are 31 nationalities represented in the field, with one of those LPGA winners, Gemma Dryburgh, heading the home challenge.

“It’s my favourite time of the year when I get to play in the UK and the Women’s Scottish Open is one of the highlights of my year,” said Dryburgh. “Last year I was honoured to win The Jock MacVicar award as the leading Scot and I would love to honour his memory by finishing even higher this year.

“I feel like my game is in a good spot and I just need to keep building my confidence. I think the perfect place to do this will be with the support of my family and friends, playing on the spectacular Dundonald Links.”

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.