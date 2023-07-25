Seven of the top ten on the Rolex World Rankings will be teeing up in next week’s Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz is heading to Dundonald Links for next week's Freed Golf Women's Scottish Open. Picture: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images.

Fourth-ranked Lilia Vu will be joined in the $2 million LET/LPGA co-sanctioned event by Ruoning Yin (No 5), Allisen Corpuz (No 6), Minjee Lee (No 7), Kim Hyo Joo (No 8), Atthaya Thitikul (No 9) and Lin Xiyu (No 10).

The tournament, in fact, will boast its strongest-ever field as 17 major winners boasting 26 major titles, 45 LPGA winners sharing a haul of 144 titles and 59 LET winners amassing 174 titles assemble at the Ayrshire venue. The line up also boasts four past champions, including Japan’s Ayaka Furue, who closed with a sensational course-record 62 last year.

With the 2023 edition at Finca Cortesin in Spain looming on the horizon, it is no coincidence that 19 Solheim Cup players will be amongst the 144 players.

There are 31 nationalities represented in the field, with one of those LPGA winners, Gemma Dryburgh, heading the home challenge.

“It’s my favourite time of the year when I get to play in the UK and the Women’s Scottish Open is one of the highlights of my year,” said Dryburgh. “Last year I was honoured to win The Jock MacVicar award as the leading Scot and I would love to honour his memory by finishing even higher this year.