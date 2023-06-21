Sergio Garcia will spearhead a strong line up for the inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship, the first Asian Tour event to be held in Scotland.

Sergio Garcia is heading to Scotland at the end of August to play in the St Andrews Bay Championship. Picture: Asian Tour

The Spaniard, who rarely played in the Scottish Open when he was a member of the DP World Tour, has been confirmed for the $1.5 million event at Fairmont St Andrews on 24-27 August.

Garcia, who won The Masters in 2017 and is the all-time record points scorer in the Ryder Cup, tied for 27th in last week’s US Open Los Angeles after qualifying for the third major of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be joined in Fife by fellow Masters winner Charl Schwartzel, as well as Chilean duo Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira.

The St Andrews Bay Championship will be the 12th leg of the 2023 Asian Tour season and the sixth stop on The International Series.

“As our first tournament in the country that gave golf to the world, the St Andrews Bay Championship promises to be a momentous week for us,” said Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour Commissioner & CEO.

“It’s fitting, therefore, that we should have major champions such as Sergio and Charl and players of the calibre of Joaquin and Mito to grace this auspicious occasion.”

The St Andrews showpiece will be preceded by the International Series England at Close House near Newcastle.