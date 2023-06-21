All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Sergio Garcia to head field for Asian Tour's St Andrews Bay Championship

Sergio Garcia will spearhead a strong line up for the inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship, the first Asian Tour event to be held in Scotland.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 21st Jun 2023, 06:43 BST
 Comment
Sergio Garcia is heading to Scotland at the end of August to play in the St Andrews Bay Championship. Picture: Asian TourSergio Garcia is heading to Scotland at the end of August to play in the St Andrews Bay Championship. Picture: Asian Tour
Sergio Garcia is heading to Scotland at the end of August to play in the St Andrews Bay Championship. Picture: Asian Tour

The Spaniard, who rarely played in the Scottish Open when he was a member of the DP World Tour, has been confirmed for the $1.5 million event at Fairmont St Andrews on 24-27 August.

Garcia, who won The Masters in 2017 and is the all-time record points scorer in the Ryder Cup, tied for 27th in last week’s US Open Los Angeles after qualifying for the third major of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will be joined in Fife by fellow Masters winner Charl Schwartzel, as well as Chilean duo Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira.

The St Andrews Bay Championship will be the 12th leg of the 2023 Asian Tour season and the sixth stop on The International Series.

“As our first tournament in the country that gave golf to the world, the St Andrews Bay Championship promises to be a momentous week for us,” said Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour Commissioner & CEO.

“It’s fitting, therefore, that we should have major champions such as Sergio and Charl and players of the calibre of Joaquin and Mito to grace this auspicious occasion.”

The St Andrews showpiece will be preceded by the International Series England at Close House near Newcastle.

Callum Nicoll, Director of Golf & Estates at Fairmont St Andrews, said: “We’re thrilled that established stars such as Sergio, Charl, Mito and Joaquin will be competing in this historic and world-class event at Fairmont St Andrews.”

Related topics:Scotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.