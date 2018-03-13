Sergio Garcia’s hospital press conference as wife goes into labour

Sergio Garcia swapped his Green Jacket for hospital scrubs as he conducted a pre-Masters press conference after his wife Angela went into labour with the couple’s first child.

The Spaniard’s chat with reporters about his title defence in three weeks’ time had been set up in advance with Angela not due to give birth until this weekend.

“It has been an eventful morning,” said Garcia, keeping his word in a teleconference from a hospital room in Austin, Texas. “About an hour and a half ago Angela’s waters broke so we’re at the hospital right now, kind of checking in.

“It’s very exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. It’s kind of surreal. I’m excited and a little nervous for Angela and the baby to make sure everything goes well. It was supposed to be on Sunday but it looks like she is coming a little early.”

He had to break off at one point during the 30-minute chat, saying: “Can you give me just one second, please? Angela needs to tell me something.”

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods and Ernie Els have been confirmed as the US and International captains respectively for the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia. The pair will lock horns in Melbourne 16 years after they were involved in a play-off in South Africa after the two teams tied 17-17 and the trophy was eventually shared.

“I enjoyed being part of the last two cups – the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup,” said Woods of being a vice-captain in those, “and it is a natural progression to captain.”