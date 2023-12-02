Think of the Austrian Alps and you’ll get an idea about the high Sepp Straka experienced as a member of Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team in Rome in September. “I’m still not down yet,” he said, laughing, even though two months have now passed since Luke Donald’s side regained the coveted prize with a 16.5-11.5 victory at Marco Simone Golf Club.

Straka, one of four rookies in the home ranks, found himself being quizzed about the Ryder Cup in the Bahamas, where he is playing in this week’s Hero World Challenge, and there was no hiding either his delight about already being a winner in the biennial event or excitement about the possibility of playing in more matches against the Americans.

“Any time you get together with some of the guys, it’s always fun to re-hash some of the stories and I don’t think that is ever going to go away,” admitted the 30-year-old, who secured a captain’s pick after landing his second PGA Tour triumph in the John Deere Classic before finishing joint-second behind Brian Harman in the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. “There’s a million (stories), though probably not from Sunday night (laughing). It was such a good time with all the guys.”

He’s now hoping to experience it all over again in two years’ time at Bethpage Black in New York, where, following his re-appointment earlier this week, Europe will be led into battle once more by Donald. It’s the first time since Bernard Gallacher served a three-match stint from 1991-1995 that the Europeans have opted for a repeat captain, the step having been taken after the players in Rome called for “two more years” for Donald straight away.

Austrian Sepp Straka lifts the Ryder Cup watched by two of his team-mates, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton, after Europe's victory at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Picture: Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images.

“Yeah, no doubt,” said Straka in reply to being asked if he welcomed the decision. “Even apart from the success, he was such a good captain in the team room, saying things that meant we all knew exactly where we stood and any questions we had, he had the answers. So I thought he did a great job.” Was there anything that stood out? “I just think the fact he had everything slotted so well,” he added. “From the time we got there, everything was laid out for us and everything was set up for us to play good golf. I think everything was organised incredibly well.”

Due to that, he didn’t feel there had been any big surprises to him during the week other than one thing. “How many flags you have to sign - that was a big surprise,” declared the Vienna-born player who went to college in Georgia and now resides in Alabama with a huge smile on his face.

Straka was tossed straight into the action by Donald in the opening session, joining forces with Shane Lowry as they beat Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa 2&1 to help Europe record a first-ever 4-0 whitewash in the initial exchanges in the biennial contest. “Yeah, very,” he said of feeling nervous on the first tee. “It was huge playing with Shane in my first two matches because he had played before and he made me more comfortable. Having him by my side was massive. I hooked the first tee shot 40 yards left into the hay and he came over to me and said ‘well, at least that’s over with (laughing)’. Stuff like that kept it loose and we had a good time.

“We talked to a bunch of older guys a lot about feelings and how it was going to be. But you can’t prepare for the nerves you have during the event. No matter how many times somebody tells you you are going to be nervous, you can’t prepare for that feeling.”

After making Luke Donald's team, Bob MacIntyre and Sepp Straka struck up a friendship during the Ryder Cup that could benefit the Oban man when he sets out on the PGA Tour in 2024. Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images.

Donald will be aiming to join Tony Jacklin as the only European captain to taste victory in the event both home and away. “Very difficult,” said Straka of the task facing the holders on US soil, where they won at Medinah in 2012 but have suffered heavy defeats at Hazeltine and Whistling Straits in the subsequent two encounters. “Winning away is always very difficult, but I think there’s a bunch of young guys who got experience in Rome and there’s also a bunch of young guys who didn’t play in Rome who are playing a lot of good golf. I think we are set for the future very well.”

One of the biggest friendships Straka struck up in Italy was with fellow newcomer Bob MacIntyre, who will be joining his team-mate on the PGA Tour in 2024 after securing one of the ten cards for the US circuit up for grabs through last season’s DP World Tour Race to Dubai. “I think it could be very big,” said Straka of hoping he can help the likes of MacIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard find their feet on the PGA Tour. “That’s one of the big things as it could be very hard for the guys coming off the DP World Tour to the States, where it is hard to get comfortable and I think striking up those friendships for Bob and the other guys is huge.”