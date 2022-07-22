Senior Open stress for Alex Cejka after locking golf clubs in car and losing keys

Two-time major winner Alex Cejka almost checked out early in the Senior Open at Gleneagles after locking his clubs in the car and losing the keys.

By Martin Dempster
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 7:38 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 7:42 pm
Alex Cejka during the second round of The Senior Open Presented by Rolex at Gleneagles. Picture: Phil Inglis/Getty Images.
The Czech-born 51-year-old put himself through a torrid time between his opening round and the second circuit on the King’s Course.

“Came here in great form and played well yesterday without getting anything out of my round,” said German citizen Cejka of a first-day 70 in the $2.75 million event.

“Then I drove home, left my clubs in the car, for the first time in my career, and lost the keys. I tried and failed to get into the car.

“So I called a cab and waited one hour for the cab and it never showed up. So I had to borrow a car just to make my tee off time and made it with just minutes to spare after finding a set of clubs in the pro shot. But I only had time to hit two shots.”

That was reflected as he carded four bogeys in the opening eight holes en route to a second-round 73 for a three-over total, which only just got him through to the weekend.

“Not being my clubs, you are not sure where the ball is going and the loft felt a little bit weird,” he added. “It all felt a little bit unlucky but I learned a great lesson, never leave the clubs in the car.

“I felt bad and made a lot of mistakes because I wasn’t used to the equipment. But I don't want to blame it on the clubs and I suppose three-over-par wasn't bad considering.”

David Frost still maturing like his fine wine as he contends in Senior Open
