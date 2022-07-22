Senior Open leader Darren Clarke calls for 'dialogue over sad state of affairs for game'

“Thankfully I hit it too low but very straight, so it stayed on the fairway,” said the Northern Irishman, smiling, as he reflected on coming up well short but managing to salvage the situation with a fine up and down for a 67, which, coupled with an opening 65, gave him the halfway lead on eight-under-par in Perthshire.

New tees at both the 12th and 18th have been big talking points in the $2.75 million Rolex presented event due to the fact the majority of the players in the 154-strong field have been unable to carry the saddles straddling the fairways on the respective holes.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It doesn’t make any sense to hit driver off the tee. So it’s 3-wood and rip another 3-wood,” said Clarke, who, like lots of others in the line up, is enjoying being back at the spiritual home of the Scottish Open from its Bell’s-backed days, of the challenge at the closing hole.

Darren Clarke during the second round of The Senior Open Presented by Rolex at Gleneagles. Picture: Phil Inglis/Getty Images.

“It’s a risky shot. If you’re trying to hit a 3-wood almost 290 yards, then there’s always a chance you’re going to hit it into the slope. There’s no point launching it high in the air because you’re not going to get it to the green. So you’ve got to take a gamble.”

Clarke’s opening two cards have been a mirror image in terms of birdies, having picked up shots at the fourth, tenth, 14th, 15th and 18th in both circuits. The second one also included two bogeys on the front nine, but it’s so far, so good for the 53-year-old.

“All the Bell’s Scottish Opens I played here, you learn where to hit and where not to. It’s been very beneficial,” said Clarke, who has enjoyed a decorated career, notably a 2011 Open win, but is still chasing a first senior major.

“It’s wonderful to play again at the King’s. This is one of my favourite places to come and play, the hotel and everything about the place. I’ve had some great times here.”

Darren Clarke looks on as caddie Jamie Lane gets down to business to line up a putt on the King's Course at Gleneagles. Picture: Phil Inglis/Getty Images.

Third behind Stephen Dodd in this event at Sunningdale 12 months ago, he’s not getting ahead of himself. “Two rounds to go,” pointed out Clarke in replying to being asked what winning here would mean to him, “but it would be great to get myself in there on Sunday and give myself a chance to put this jug beside the other one.”

Cameron Smith, who joined Clarke in getting his hands on that other one at St Andrews last Sunday, has been tipped to become a LIV Golf recruit, though probably not until after the FedEx Cup Play-Offs on the PGA Tour.

Earlier this week, Henrik Stenson was stripped of Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy just before he was officially announced as having joined the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit that is being fronted by Greg Norman.

“I’m not getting away from it (LIV) because I was never in it! It’s irrelevant for me,” said Clarke on it being brought up, though he hopes that Norman, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley can start talking before too long.

“Just for the sake of the game as a whole, it would be nice if some dialogue could take place,” added Clarke. “That would be for the benefit for everyone. I’m not that smart, I’m not involved and it’s nothing to do with me.