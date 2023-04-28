Sean Lawrie finished birdie-birdie for a brilliant closing 63 at Royal Aberdeen to win the Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am in his home city.

The 30-year-old, who is Paul Lawrie’s nephew and is attached to Paul Lawrie Golf Centre, claimed the biggest win of his career after signing off with an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free effort.

In an event also played over Cruden Bay and Trump International Golf Links, Lawrie finished with an eight-under-par 205 total. He landed a £3,000 top prize by a shot from Chris Doak, with overnight leader John Henry one further back in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Especially for me being from Aberdeen, I’m so chuffed,” said Lawrie. “And especially when I knew I needed to be four-under coming home as I saw that Chris had already posted seven under.”

Sean Lawrie, pictured playing on the Challenge Tour in Spain last year, won the Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am in his home city. Picture: Alex Caparros/Getty Images.

The 2019 Scottish Par 3 champion holed from around 15 feet for his eagle at the sixth before knocking in birdie putts from 12 feet and 18 feet at the closing two holes. He also birdied the third, fourth, 12th and 13th at the 2014 Scottish Open venue.

“I checked the leaderboard playing the last couple of holes and saw I was one behind, so I knew that two birdies would win it and it was really satisfying to do it when I needed to,” added Lawrie, who is a member of Trump International but also plays a fair bit at Royal Aberdeen with Lawrie, Lawrie’s son Craig and current DP World Tour card holder David Law.

“Personally, I’d say this is better than my Scottish Par 3 win,” he said. “As good as that was, this was an event over three pretty tough links courses and it’s really good to win this one.”

It was a timely boost for Lawrie as heads to Kilmarnock (Barassie) for the first event of the new Tartan Pro Tour season, which will see the Order of Merit winner secure a card for the 2024 Challenge Tour.