Sean Jacklin, Tony's son, to fly Scottish flag in US Open at Brookline

The 30-year-old secured his spot in the season’s third major through a Final Qualifying event in Florida.

Jacklin, who was named after his father’s good friend Sean Connery, shot rounds of 66 and 71 at The Club at Admiral’s Cove in Jupiter, Florida.

Though it is still to finish following a weather delay, Jacklin shares the lead on five-under and has definitely secured one of four spots on offer.

Former Scottish Open champion Rickie Fowler missed out at that venue, as did newly-turned pro Alex Fitzpatrick, brother of world No 17 Matt.

Jacklin jnr was born in Biggar during a four-year spell when Tony and his second wife, Astrid, lived in Quothquan Lodge close to the South Lanarkshire town.

He’s spent most of his life in the United States, where his parents moved in 1993 to coincide with two-time major winner Jacklin snr becoming eligible for the Champions Tour.

Jacklin jnr won the Florida Junior Tour Championship by seven strokes in 2009 and attended the University of North Carolina.

Sean Jacklin, pictured playing in an event in Texas last year, was born in Biggar when his parents lived in Scotland. Picture: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images.

Martin Laird came up one short in his bid to secure an eighth appearance in the USGA event, which will see Spaniard Jon Rahm defend the title next week.

Playing at KInsale & Wedgewood Golf Clubs in Ohio, the four-time PGA Tour winner followed an opening 69 with a 70 for a four-under total.

Callum McNeill, who was born in Edinburgh but now lives in the Borders, also missed out in that event following scores of 71-70.

After getting into the qualifier at The Olympic Club in San Francisco as first alternate, California-based Scottish amateur Niall Shiels Donegan came up short after posting two 73s.

English duo Callum Tarren and Harry Hall both came through their respective qualifiers, with Swede Jonas Blixt winning the one at RattleSnake Point in Ontario.