Nacho Elvira’s closing double-bogey, which came after a lengthy wait on the tee, handed chasing Scottish trio Bob MacIntyre, Richie Ramsay and Marc Warren a boost heading into the final round of the Made in HimmerLand event in Denmark.

Bob MacIntyre acknowledges the crowd after holing a putt during the third round of the Made in HimmerLand at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Denmark. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Elvira, the overnight leader, had been overtaken by MacIntyre, his playing partner, after the Scot covered the opening ten holes in the penultimate circuit in four under before jumping into a three-stroke lead following a two-shot swing at the short 16th at the Farsø venue.

But the Spaniard’s hopes of ending the day with a nice cushion as he chases a second DP World Tour title disappeared as he was left standing on the 18th tee as Ross Fisher was given a ruling in the group ahead then carved his drive right into the water.

A 6 to finish left Elvira having to settle for a four-under 66 and a 13-under total, leading by one from MacIntyre, with Ramsay a stroke further back and Warren, the 2014 winner, also still in the mix on nine under.

Richie Ramsay lines up his putt at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Denmark. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

“To be honest, the 18th tee shot is not a hole you want to be waiting 25 minutes, but it was a bad swing and I can take a bad swing,” said Elvira, who has shaken off a poor run of form this season to give himself a chance joining compatriots Pablo Larrazabal and Jorge Campillo in the winners’ circle, of his finish. “It’s okay. I played really well.”

MacIntyre, who missed a great birdie chance at the 15th before taking a disappointing double-bogey 5 at the next hole, was happy enough with his day’s work as he also signed for a 66.

“I made a few mistakes,” admitted the Oban man, who is chasing his third tour title, having already come close to landing this one when he finished second behind Austrian Bernd Wiesberger in 2019.

“But, you know what, when you’re out in the final group on a Saturday it’s just about staying in the fight. I’m in a good position going into tomorrow and that’s all we can look for.”

Marc Warren is chasing spots in both the Genesis Scottish Open and the 151st Open heading into the final round of the Made in HimmerLand. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Ramsay, who stepped up his bid for a fifth tour win by producing a burst of six birdies in seven holes around the turn and went on to card a 65, is excited to be among three Scots in contention.

“Jocks on Tour are doing quite well,” he said, smiling. “I’ve said it for the last few months that we always seem to have one Saltire on the top of the leaderboard and that’s good for me because there’s that friendly rivalry, you want to see everybody do well but you want to push each other on as well.

“There’s no reason why one of us can’t win this week and then next week (the Genesis Scottish Open), it’s a bit of a major, so we’ve got one eye on next week as well.”

