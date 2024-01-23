Ex-British swimming star hits out at Ayrshire-born golfer after win on US satellite circuit

Scottish transgender golfer to face 'additional testosterone testing'
A transgender golfer who was originally from Scotland is facing testosterone testing to verify her eligibility after sparking outcry following a women’s professional event win in the US.
Hailey Davidson, 31, who hails from Ayrshire but now lives in Florida, has been the target of criticism after her victory in the NXXT Women’s Classic, an event on a satellite circuit based in Florida.
It has a partnership with the Epson Tour, the official feeder tour to the LPGA, with Davidson currently leading the points battle in a battle for five exemptions into Epson Tour events.
“I recognise that I did have an unfair advantage a few years ago,” admitted Davidson in an interview following her win at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey in the Hills.
But, insisting being born male no longer gives her physiological advantages, she added: “I've been transitioning for nine years. I've been on hormones for almost nine years, I had surgery... coming up almost on three years. I've lost just over 50 miles an hour swing speed."
Former British swimming star Sharron Davies has hit out at Davidson, describing her as an “average male golfer” and describing the situation as “simply cheating and depriving women from their fair sport opportunities”.
The criticism has led NXXT Golf CEO Stuart McKinnon to issue a statement on the circuit’s website, with Davidson now set to be the subject of both additional testosterone testing and a player poll.
It read: “Recognising the spectrum of views on this issue, we wish to highlight that our decisions are guided by what is best for our players, setting aside personal beliefs.
“Part of our commitment is ensuring an environment that is inclusive and safe for all members. In light of recent events, we have initiated a poll among our tour players to gather their opinions on our gender policy. We believe it is vital to consider the perspectives of those directly affected by these policies.
“Furthermore, in maintaining the integrity of our standards, we have requested Hailey Davidson to undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines.
“We understand that this topic evokes strong feelings and diverse viewpoints. We encourage constructive dialogue and respect for all athletes who strive to compete at the highest levels of their sport.”
