Freya Russell and Cameron Mukherjee finish as leading home players in Scottish Golf double-header

Royal Norwich player Chloe Tarbard shows off the trophy after winning the Scottish Girls' Open at Powfoot. Picture: Scottish Golf

Hot on the heels of Lottie Woad’s win in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Chloe Tarbard landed another notable English success in the Scottish Girls’ Open at Powfoot.

Taking place at the same time at Irvine, it was a case of ‘Vive la France’, meanwhile, in the Scottish Boys’ Open as Louka Morin landed that title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In challenging conditions in Dumfriesshire, Tarbard followed opening efforts of 75-74 with a closing 74 for a four-over-par total, winning by a shot from Neillie Ong, Ireland’s Hannah Lee-McNamara and Maria Neuhaus from Germany.

Irvine Golf Club vice captain Dave Walker with, from left, under-16 winner Cameron Mukherjee, runner up Alexander Godin, winner Louka Morin and third-placed William Painter. Picture: Scottish Golf

“It’s the biggest event I’ve played in and won and it feels great,” said Tarbard, a Royal Norwich member. The last few holes I was trying to just scrape pars. The conditions were crazy, I’m just happy that I kept it together.”

Having started the day six shots behind the 36-hole leader Freya Russell from Royal Troon, Tarbard had to dig deep to record victory against a field of players drawn from ten countries across the world.

“I won the English Under 16s last year and it’s a really good feeling to know that I can do this under pressure,” she added. “When I won the English Under 16s, I was seven back so I had it in my head that I could win and that was my motivation today.”

A closing 85, which came after her course-record 67 in the second round, left Russell having to settle for a share of eight spot on nine over while Evie McCallum from Dunfermline was the next best Scot on 14 over.

Morin, meanwhile, followed opening rounds of 75-68-75 with a closing 69 to finish with a three-over total, pipping fellow French player and halfway leader Alexandre Godin by a single stroke.

“It feels amazing, really amazing,” said Morin, who succeeded Ireland’s Sean Keeling as the champion. “I’m so, so happy to be champion of this tournament, it’s been incredible.

“The weather was not very good, but I still tried to do my best in these conditions over a tough course. It pushed me a bit to be the best that I can. Irvine was awesome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad