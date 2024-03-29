St Andrews and Stirling share team titles at Moray Golf Club in Lossiemouth

Lorna McClymont (University of Stirling) shows off her trophy after winning the Scottish Students Women's Championship at Moray. Picture: BUCS Golf

Milngavie member Lorna McClymont and Taylor Kerr from Thornhill landed their respective titles in the Scottish Student Championships at Moray Golf Club in Lossiemouth.

McClymont, Scotland’s second highest-ranked player in the WGAR standings behind Hannah Darling, posted an impressive 12-under-par total to record a three-shot success in the women’s event.

The University of Stirling player opened with a 69 on the Old Course then added a 68 on the New Course before returning to the Old Course to sign off with a 72.

Taylor Kerr (University of Highlands and Islands) shows off his trophy after winning the Scottish Students Men's Championship in Lossiemouth. Picture: BUCS Golf

McClymont, winner of both the Irish and Welsh Women’s Open Championships last year, made an eagle and 17 birdies over the three days, including five birdies in the closing circuit.

Claiming the title for a second time, she won from University of St Andrews student Lucy Jamieson (72-68-72), with her team-mate Megan Ashley finishing third on five under following rounds of 73-70-73.

Kerr, who is studying at University of the Highlands and Islands, carded two eagles in an opening 67 on the New Course, where he then added a 68.

A closing 73 on the Old Course gave him a three-under-par total and a two-shot win over University of Stirling duo Ben Brookes (72-70-67) and Jerry Fang (70-67-72).

St Andrews, represented by Jamieson, Ashley and Ellie Monk, won the women’s team title by two shots from Stirling with a 15-under aggregate while Stirling’s Ross Laird, Will Coxon, Alexander Farmer and Ben Brookes stormed to a ten-shot victory in the men’s event after finishing on five under.