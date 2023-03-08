An exciting crop of talented youngsters will be representing Scotland in next month’s Girls’ and Boys’ Quadrangular event in the Netherlands.

Summer Elliott hits a drive during the 2022 Scottish Girls' Open at Irvine Golf Club. Picuture: Scottish Golf.

Summer Elliott, the Inverness player who tasted victory in last year’s The Race to Machrie event, has been selected by Scottish Golf along with Evie McCallum (Dunfermline), Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) and Sofia McGhie (Lancaster) in the girls’ team.

Joining them in flying the Saltire at Kennemer Golf Club on 4-6 April will be a six-strong boys’ team comprising Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links), Alexander Yuill (Gullane), Archie Cook (Goswick), Brodie Cunningham (Bothwell Castle), Finlay Galloway (St Andrews) and Oli Blackadder (Deeside).

“With the exception of Finlay Galloway, the boys’ team is made of relatively new selections,” said a Scottish Golf spokesperson. “The players were invited to Area and County sessions, and from there invited to join Boys’ Performance training days and compete.

Ruby Watt hits a chip during practice day at Blairgowrie Golf Club ahead of the 2022 European Girls Team Championship. Picture: Scottish Golf.

“The Girls’ team is mostly comprised of regulars to the Scottish Golf squads, including Ruby Watt, who represented the Girls at the Home Internationals and European Team Championships.

“Evie McCallum is relatively new to the Scottish Golf squads but is a previous winner of the Junior Tour Kilspindie and runner up in the Scottish Girls’ Under-18 Championship.”