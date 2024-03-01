Royal Troon member is hoping fellow Scottish golfers will support his fund-raising efforts

Royal Troon member Paul Moultrie was diagnosed with prostate cancer himself last year and is currently undergoing treatment.

A 59-year-old Scottish golfer is training to run the London Marathon this year and will be doing so in a bid to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Royal Troon member Paul Moultrie is taking on the challenge after being diagnosed with prostate cancer himself last year and is currently undergoing treatment.

“As somebody who works hard to stay fit and healthy, it came as a shock when I was told I had prostate cancer,” said Moultrie, founder of Troon-based Mind Body Golf consultancy.

“However, once I got over that initial jolt, I quickly realised this was just another challenge that I and thousands of men like me have to face up to, and I am determined to beat it.

“When I asked Prostate Cancer UK for their blessing to raise funds for the charity by running the London Marathon, I had to laugh when they told me I had all the necessary credentials, including having the disease myself!

“Fortunately my cancer has been caught early so my prospects of full recovery are good, but I think it’s important to raise as much awareness as possible about prostate cancer because too many men leave it too late before being medically checked.”

Earlier this week, Prostate Cancer UK launched The Big Golf Race, which gives people three fund-raising options to help with life-saving research to radically improve the way prostate cancer is diagnosed and treated.

They can do the Marathon (consisting of playing 72-holes in a day and walking an average of 26 miles); the Half Marathon (36-holes over 13.1 miles) or the formidable Ultra Marathon (100-holes over 35 miles).

The launch of The Big Golf Race comes at a time when awareness of the need to get tested is a particular issue in Scotland, where 35 per cent - that compares with 12.5 per cent in London - of those diagnosed with the most common cancer among men have sadly left it too late.

Moultrie is hoping fellow Scottish golfers, including members of the Scottish Seniors Golfing Society, will get behind his fund-raising efforts.

