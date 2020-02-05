Scottish PGA Championship lands Loch Lomond Whiskies as new title sponsor

The Tartan Tour has been handed its second big boost in the space of a week with the announcement of Loch Lomond Whiskies as title sponsor of the Scottish PGA Championship.

The deal is part of the Alexandria-based company, which has existing sponsorships with the R&A for both The Open and Women’s British Open, adding the PGA to its list of international partners in a three-year deal.

The announcement for the circuit’s flagship event comes hot on the heels of Paul Lawrie helping to secure BrewDog as the title sponsor for the Northern Open.

“Agreeing this new partnership with the PGA gives us great satisfaction and highlights the continued development of our brand within golf and amongst golfers across the world over the past two years,” said Loch Lomond Whiskies CEO Colin Matthews.

Won last year, when it was effectively a sweep, by Paul O’Hara at Downfield, the dates and venue for the 2020 event will be announced soon.

l Defending champion Jane Turner sits sixth, four shots off the lead, heading into the final round of the SuperSport Ladies Challenge at Sun City in South Africa.

l Ryan Lumsden, who started the day one shot off the lead, slipped to joint-20th following a closing 76 in MENA Tour event at Ayla Golf Club in Jordan.