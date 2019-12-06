Scottish pair have leader in sights in Kenya Ladies Open

Scottish duo Kelsey MacDonald and Michele Thomson spurred each other on as they moved into contention at the halfway stage in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, the final event of the LET season.

Playing in the same group, they both shot three-under-par 68s in the second round over the Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge, 30km north of Mombasa.

MacDonald’s effort moved her into a share of second spot on five-under, one ahead of Thomson as tartan twosome bid to end the campaign with a flourish by catching Swede Julia Engstrom over the weekend.

After backing up an opening 67 with a 66 for an 11-under-par total, Engstrom leads by six shots as she aims to land her maiden win on the circuit in the event presented by Safaricom’s M-Pesa.

“I hit it great off the tee, gave myself a lot of chances and my putting was really solid today,” said MacDonald of a round that contained six birdies.

“It was great to get out in the first group when it was a little less humid. I’m just really happy with my performance today.”

Thomson made her score by covering the front nine in four-under 32 thanks to birdies at the second, fourth, fifth and eighth holes.

“I had nine putts for nine holes, so that obviously helped my scorecard,” said the Aberdonian, who has her dad on caddying duty this week.

Both MacDonald and Thomson have made changes recently and reckon they are starting to pay dividends.

Referring to her new putting coach Nick Soto, MacDonald said: “I struggled with confidence and he has been really good at helping me with my pace putting and seeing the ball go in the hole. Yesterday my putting came to life.

“It’s sticking to a routine. I normally have a friend on the bag, George, who would go through the putting routine with me, so it’s just sticking to that and slowing it down.”

Thomson added: “I’ve just recently switched coaches, having gone to Andrew Locke, and I’m trusting some new things.

“They were just a few changes that needed to be made to be more consistent. I’m trying to find a swing that will keep me consistent, because when I’m consistent, I shoot scores like today.”

Kylie Henry is just outside the top 10 on level-par, three shots ahead of Gemma Dryburgh, while Carly Booth, the fifth Scot in the field, retired.

