Scottish Open wooed by golf's reluctant superstar, 12 months on from missing cut

Swede keeping his feet on the ground after whirlwind 12 months since missing cut last year in East Lothian

The man himself may not think he’s a “superstar” but Ludvig Aberg is providing lots of evidence for those who’d argue otherwise, including double US Open champions Curtis Strange and Andy North and also eight-time European No 1 Colin Montgomerie.

Twelve months after missing the cut on his debut in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, the 24-year-old Swede has opened with back-to-back 64s on this occasion. Even allowing for the fairly benign conditions at the East Lothian venue, it’s been impressive stuff.

Not that anyone should be too surprised. In the past 12 months, Aberg has become a winner on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, helped Europe regain the Ryder Cup and finished second in his first-ever major appearance in The Masters in April.

Ludvig Aberg acknowledges the crowd during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“I wouldn’t describe myself as a superstar,” insisted a modest Aberg after following an opening effort that contained an eagle and six birdies with a polished second-round effort that was sprinkled with the same number of birdies, covering the back nine on the Tom Doak-designed course in 30 and 31 over the two days. “All I try to do is play good golf. Whether these last 12 months have changed my life on the golf course, it hasn't really changed my life off the golf course. I'm still me and I'm still the same personality and that's not going to change in the future.”

It was pointed out that could be hard when he’s become a business, so to speak, after climbing to world No 4 in such a short space of time, having only turned professional last June following a brilliant spell at Texas Tech. “I mean, compartmentalization is important,” he added. “Whenever I come home from the golf course, I take my working hat off and make sure that I spend time with my girlfriend and my friends. I think it's very important. I think it's important to have that structure and I feel like these last 12 months has definitely helped me get better at that.”

His opening efforts on the East Lothian coast are three shots better than he’s ever posted in the first 36 holes of a tournament. “It's been very nice,” he said of his work so far in the $9 million Rolex Series event, having made that early exit a year ago following rounds of 71-68. “I felt like we've had a very good game plan and executing the shots. We try not to force anything. We try to have a lot of acceptance when we play and make sure that we put good swings on it, and give ourselves plenty of chances, which I felt like we've done very well.”

In doing so, he’s delighted a small army of Swedish fans who’ve converged on this week’s venue and are certainly a colourful bunch. “Yeah, it's very cool,” said Aberg of his fan club. “I've seen some Swedish flags and some blue and yellow shirts and hats and things. This is the closest to Sweden I've played in a while, geographically, so it's a little bit easier trip than going to the States. Feeling the support is tremendous and they've helped me these last two days.”

Matteo Manassero, who shot a second-round 63, tees off on the second hole at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Aberg not only plays the game at the pace it should be played but also has a swing to die for. It seems incredible that he’s been ‘working on stuff’, but that is indeed the case. “As a professional golfer, you're always going to have tendencies that you work with. Sometimes you need to be pushed in one direction,” he explained. “With my driver, sometimes I tend to get a little bit underneath it, which I don't like, and I throw my hands and I flip it. So I'm trying to cover it a little bit better and make sure that I stay on top of the ball.”

After seeing if he can finish off the job here, Aberg will head to Royal Troon, where he’ll be trying to emulate the 2016 winner, compatriot Henrik Stenson, in the 152nd Open. “Whenever next week comes around the corner, we'll be ready for that,” he said of his debut in the Claret Jug event. “But the schedule is so good that we got to play here this week and then use next week as well. So, really looking forward to it, but I'm also looking forward to tomorrow.”

As is Italian Matteo Manassero, who, after winning back his DP World Tour card for this season after a spell in the doldrums, is also in contention at the halfway stage after following an opening 67 with an eye-catching 63 that contained eight birdies. “It’s good to be here as it’s been a while since I played last time (it was in 2018 after finishing third and fourth in 2016 and 2014 respectively) and good to be playing well,” said the 31-year-old.

