Spectators heading to the Genesis Scottish Open on Saturday face an early start after tee times were moved forward by the organisers due to an inclement weather forecast

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler of the United States and his caddie Ted Scott look on from under an umbrella during the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

The players will head out in the third round of the $9 million Rolex Series event between 7am and 9am, meaning play will finish in the early afternoon. The action on the East Lothian coast, in fact, will have finished before the last groups would have been scheduled to go out.

Gates will be open to ticket-holders at 6.45am for the penultimate day’s action in an event featuring eight of the top ten players in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the official weather forecast for the tournament, thunderstorms are set to develop just after noon before “convective showers” develop throughout the afternoon. “Embedded” thunderstorms will then produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

For Sunday’s final round, the the wind is predicted to gust to 40mph at times.

Third round tee times:

0700 from tee 1: Dale Whitnell, Thomas Detry.

0700 from tee 10: Xander Schauffele, Garrick Higgo, Tommy Fleetwood.

0711 from tee 1: Ashun Wu, Ben Griffin, Ryan Fox.

0711 from tee 10: Bob MacIntyre, Eric Cole, David Lingmerth.

0722 from tee 1: Davis Riley, Connor Syme, Kurt Kitayama.

0722 from tee 10: Lee Hodges, Jordan Smith, Calum Hill.

0733 from tee 1: Viktor Hovland, Yannick Paul, Thorbjorn Olessen

0733 from tee 10: Alexander Bjork, Dan Bradbury, Corey Conners.

0744 from tee 1: K.H. Lee, J.T. Potson, Joakim Lagergren.

0744 from tee 10: Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki, Justin Thomas.

0755 from tee 1: Will Gordon, Tom Hodge, Wyndham Clark.

0755 from tee 10: Min Woo Lee, Sean Crocker, Joost Luiten.

0806 from tee 1: Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, Harry Hall.

0806 from tee 10: Ben Martin, Tapio Pulkannen, Ben Taylor.

0817 from tee 1: Romain Langasque, Gavin Green, Marcel Schneider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

0817 from tee 10: Julien Brun, Tom McKibbin, Antoine Rozner.

0828 from tee 1: Ewen Ferguson, Sebastian Soderberg, Grant Forrest.

0828 from tee 10: Luke List, Adri Arnaus, Austin Eckroat.

0839 from tee 1: Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Daniel Hillier.

0839 from tee 10: Billy Horschel, Victor Perez, Gary Woodland.

0850 from tee 1: Nicolai Hojgaard, Scottie Scheffler, Padraig Harrington.

0850 from tee 10: Guido Migliozzi, Max Kieffer, Andrew Putnam.

0901 from tee 1: Brian Harman, Sam Burns, Ben An.

0901 from tee 10: Lucas Herbert, Richie Ramsay, Jorge Campillo.

0912 from tee 1: Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy.