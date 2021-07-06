Scottish Open: Stephen Gallacher hails new Jock MacVicar Award as 'great touch'

“It would be brilliant,” said the Scottish No 1 of that new opportunity in his third Scottish Open start. “Obviously not just that one, but the even bigger prize at the end of the week.”In the two previous editions at The Renaissance Club, Mother Nature hasn’t played ball - and now it’s happened again.CEO Jerry Sarvadi was delighted how the Tom Doak-designed course had been shaping up during the recent dry spell only to see the sting taken out of it by heavy rain over the past few days.“The golf course has softened up a little bit and, judging by the weather forecast, it doesn't look like there will be too much wind which is not the best. But it's what we're getting given,” said MacIntyre.“But the course is great. I spoke to Jerry when I walked off yesterday in pouring rain and I told him there's a lot more definition on the golf course. Like you're standing on tees and it does look more daunting.“I think that's a great thing because you know you're not standing up there and smashing driver like you could before. Although there's certain holes where you were like, you know what, I don't mind hitting in there, it’s a bit patchy in parts.“It's long enough that with an iron, a longer iron, it can wrap around the shaft and get you, but the course is looking really good this year.”