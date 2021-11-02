Scottish Open returning to Renaissance Club and pre-Open slot secured until 2025

World No 1 and US Open champion Jon Rahm was one of the star attractions in this year's Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, where the Rolex Series event will be staged for the fourth year in a row in 2022. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Set to be the third Rolex Series event of the year, it will take place from 7-10 July - the week before the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

History will also be made as the tournament is staged for the first time on both the European Tour and PGA Tour schedules following an announcement made earlier this year.

It has also been confirmed that the coveted pre-Open slot has been secured for the Scottish Open through to 2025 along with continued support from the Scottish Government for the same period.

"The Renaissance Club is a magnificent venue for a Rolex Series event, situated in a simply stunning part of the world,” said Keith Pelley, the European Tour's chief executive.

“It has been a terrific home for the Genesis Scottish Open since 2019, during which time we have been impressed by the commitment of Jerry Sarvadi and his team in providing a first-class experience for some of the world’s best golfers from the moment they arrive on site.

"We are therefore delighted to be returning to the Renaissance Club in 2022 - when the event is co-sanctioned with the PGA TOUR for the first time as part of our Strategic Alliance - whilst also continuing discussions about extending our stay beyond that.”

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger landed the coveted title in 2019 before Englishman Aaron Rai triumphed on the event’s return the following year.

In its final hurrah under the abrdn banner in July, Australian Min Woo Lee holed a 10-foot birdie putt to win a play-off against Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick and Belgian Thomas Detry.

“The Renaissance Club is extremely excited to continue its ongoing relationship with the European Tour and delighted to commence a relationship with the PGA Tour by hosting the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open,” said Sarvadi, the venue’s CEO.

“The first co-sanctioned European Tour and PGA Tour event is truly historic, in the expansion around the world of the professional game of golf. We are expecting a world-class field next July.”

It was confirmed earlier this week that the 2022 AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield will be held on 4-7 August.

