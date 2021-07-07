Scottish Open: Justin Thomas recalls 'fun' round at North Berwick

Justin Thomas has recalled how a fun round with his dad at North Berwick during a Scottish Open week remains one of his best memories of being in the home of golf.

By Martin Dempster
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 6:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 6:16 pm
Justin Thomas prepares for the abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.
Recalling an appearance in the 2019 edition, the world No 3, said: “My dad and Kevin Kisner, we went out to North Berwick and played and that was really fun.

“You don't often, basically never, would we be going to a golf tournament in the States and get in a day early and want to go play golf somewhere.

“But, being over here, having the opportunity to play a course that obviously none of us would play unless we were here; and we needed to stay awake, it was our first day, so we knew if we laid down on the couch, we were toast.

“We took some trolleys and went out and played 18 holes and went in the pub and had a couple pints after and really enjoyed the whole experience.”

Justin ThomasNorth Berwick
