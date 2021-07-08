Scottish Open: Home duo David Law and Connor Syme off to strong starts

David Law carded five birdies and one bogey as he opened with a 68 in the abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Patrick Bolger/Getty Images.

“I’ve been a pro for 10 years and I’m learning all the time and I definitely see a regression in technique,” admitted the Aberdonian of why that has been the case.

Law was speaking after signing for a four-under-par 68 at The Renaissance Club in the opening round of the abrdn Scottish Open to sit alongside compatriot Connor Syme

It was solid day’s work from both the Scots, with Law hoping this is the week he can finally string four good rounds together as he bids to add to a breakthrough European Tour win in the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open.

Connor Syme also made a promising start in the Rolex Series event in East Lothian. Picture: Patrick Bolger/Getty Images.

“When you look at my rounds in isolation, I’m still shooting four or five-under rounds,” said the 30-year-old. “But it’s frustrating not having that for the full tournament.

“There’s enough positive stuff there, though, to know it’s not far away. I’m realistic and I am not one of those guys who says it’s close if it’s not.

“I have had Alan McCloskey down and we got some good work done. It’s about maintaining my technique and we are doing stuff to try to improve that side of my game to make it better so I’m excited for the rest of the week.

“I felt I had to putt better this week and me and Alan have worked hard on that as well as my long game and that has improved while the putting is miles better than last week.”

Syme, who also had a good day on the greens, made his score with a burst of four birdies in five holes on his front nine before hitting one of the shots of the day to set up a 3 at the tough par-4 second.

More of the same and he could be in with a chance of securing one of the three spots up for grabs in next week’s 145th Open, but the 25-year-old is not getting ahead of himself.

“It would be amazing, I’ve played a couple and I know how special it is to play them,” he said, having qualified as an amateur at Royal Birkdale in 2017 then as a pro at Royal Portrush two years later. “But there’s a lot of golf to be played.

“This is like a major, the Scottish Open, in terms of us lads. It’s a chance to play in a Rolex Series event. If The Open comes along, great. I’d love to play, but we’ll see what happens.”

Syme, who shot a 62 at Gullane in the second round of this event in 2018, is enjoying having Broughty Ferry-based Ryan McGuigan caddying for him in his third full season on the European Tour.

“A lot of experience,” said Syme of what he’d brought to the bag. “He’s won plenty of tournaments in his time, he’s handed a guy a golf club that’s won the tournament. It’s hard to find that.

“But I’m loving working with him, we get on really well and it’s a nice partnership that should go from strength to strength.”

