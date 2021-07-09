Scottish Open: Family affair helps bring out best in David Law

David Law in action during the second round of the abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

The Aberdonian has opened with two 67s at The Renaissance Club to sit just three shots off the lead at the halfway stage in the $8 million Rolex Series event.

Law was greeted by his wife, Natasha, and their two young kids as he came off the 18th green late on the second day, scooping two-year-old Penelope into his arms as three-week-old Joshua slept in his pram.

“It’s been brilliant,” admitted the 30-year-old of spouses being back at tournaments. “It makes a big difference that they can be here this week. It’s something we’ve learned to appreciate and something we took for granted for such a long time.

“The way things are just now, I was one of those guys who used to travel Tuesday or Wednesday, then home, sometimes Friday, sometimes Sunday, but you’d get a couple of nights at home with the family, reset and go again.

“Over the last while, it’s been really tough, to be honest, I’ve struggled with that side of things. Especially having a young daughter, Tasha was pregnant, so that side of things was really difficult.

“So this week to have them here has made a huge difference. You’re not sitting about the room thinking about golf all the time, you don’t get the chance, fortunately!”

Law landed his breakthrough win on the European Tour in the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open, but has struggled to back up that success.

It’s been so far, so good this week and the two-time Scottish Amateur champion is determined to try and give the home fans something to cheer over the weekend.

“Yes I was happy with that,” he said of a second-day effort that was shaped by the opening hole. “I actually holed a 20-footer for bogey, which was massive.

“You start with 6 and you’re thinking you can go the other way. It was almost a kick up the backside to get going, and I came away with a decent score.”

Putting has been the key so far. “The putter’s been massively improved,” he said, having worked hard on that part of his game earlier in the week with his coach, Alan McCloskey.

“We changed my angle at address, the putter was really flat and I kept missing left. We got the putter up a degree or two, and now it’s night and day. I see the greens quite well here, which helps, but I’ve been hitting miles better putts.”

Bob MacIntyre, who finished with a flourish with three birdies in the last six holes, sits on five-under alongside Grant Forrest, with Richie Ramsay and Connor Syme both on four-under. Calum Hill also made the cut on two-under.

In cool conditions, MacIntyre played in a short-sleeved shirt as playing partners Lee Westwood and Collin Morikawa wore hoodies to keep cosy.

“It’s one of those ones that, once you get going, you just get on with it. I think about the 12th I said to Mike, ‘I think I am going to have to put a jumper on, but I’m a tough west coaster so I’ll just get on with it (laughing)’.”

