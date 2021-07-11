Scottish Open: Covid heroes join stars at Renaissance Club

Carol Paterson and Bob MacIntyre during the abrdn Scottish Open Pro Am at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Kevin McGlynn

They teed it up alongside some of the biggest stars in world golf at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian courtesy of the European Tour’s Golf for Good campaign.

Golf for Good, the umbrella name for the European Tour’s overarching Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, along with title sponsor, abrdn, and VisitScotland, offered local heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic a unique opportunity at the second Rolex Series event of the 2021 Race to Dubai.

Scottish golf fans were asked to nominate a local frontline or key worker who deserved to be rewarded for their heroic work during the pandemic.

Among those who were successfully nominated were community volunteer Carol Paterson from Thurso, who celebrated her birthday by playing with Scottish No 1 Bob MacIntyre, BBC presenter Dan Walker and fellow nominee Ewan McKinnon, a member of the Arran mountain rescue team.

Police Officer Kevin Summers of Edinburgh and Scott Lauder, who ran a local church club in Inverness while also delivering gifts and food during Christmas, played alongside the 2018 Open champion and Ryder Cup star Francesco Molinari.

GP trainee Stefan Hindmarsh from Glasgow, teed it up in the same group as four-time Rolex Series winner Tyrrell Hatton, as did Edinburgh man Paul Hunter, who has raised upward of £36,000 for charity through various fundraisers, and NHS worker Scott Nelson from Elderslie.

Rory Colville, the European Tour’s championship director of the abrdn Scottish Open, said: “We were thrilled to host just a few of the true heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic at this year’s Pro-Am and we truly hope they enjoyed their day playing alongside some of the biggest stars on the European Tour.

“Through Golf for Good, we felt this was the least we could do to recognise and thank the many people who have gone above and beyond during the last 18 months or so.

“The honour was truly ours to welcome them on site and hopefully give them an experience they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

