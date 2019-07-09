Scottish Open 2019: Most memorable moments in history, from amateur dramatics to Rickie Fowler’s flourish

Martin Dempster delves into the archives to pick six of his favourite moments from the Scottish Open, of which former winners include Montgomerie, Mickelson and Rose

1995 - Gordon Sherry at Carnoustie

The focus may have been on Tiger Woods as he made his debut on British soil, but it was Scottish amateur Gordon Sherry who ended up in the spotlight at Carnoustie. With rounds of 73-70-71-69 for a five-under-par total in an event won by Australian Wayne Riley, the Kilmarnock (Barassie) giant finished joint-fourth before going on to end up higher than Woods for a second time in The Open at St Andrews the following week. Adding to what was a spell to remember for Sherry, he made a hole-in-one on the Old Course in a practice round with Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.

1999 - Colin Montgomerie at Loch Lomond

At a time when the event was called the Standard Life Loch Lomond, Colin Montgomerie recorded one of the most satisfying victories of his career as he triumphed on home soil. The eight-time European No 1 trailed Sergio Garcia by seven shots after the Spaniard opened with a stunning 62. However, Montgomerie shot 65 in the second round before closing with a 64 to finish three shots clear of the field on 16-under-par. It was a vintage performance by the Scot, who recorded no less than five victories on the European Tour that season.

2010 - Edoardo Molinari at Loch Lomond

In its tenth and last staging as the official Scottish Open at Loch Lomond, Edoardo Molinari joined his brother, Francesco, as a European Tour champion after winning a last-day duel with Darren Clarke. After opening rounds of 66-69-63, Molinari closed with a 74 in tough conditions for a 12-under-par 272 total, winning by three shots from Clarke. Playing alongside his sibling in the final group, Francesco ended up five behind as he finished joint-fourth in a group that also included Stephen Gallacher. It was the first of two successes on Scottish soil that season for Edoardo, who added the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles to earn a Ryder Cup wildcard from European captain Colin Montgomerie for the match at Celtic Manor.

2013 - Phil Mickelson at Castle Stuart

Few overseas players have been stronger supporters of the Scottish Open than Phil Mickelson and, especially after seeing the title slip through his grasp when losing to Gregory Havret at Loch Lomond in 2007, it was a sweet moment for the American when he triumphed at Castle Stuart. He beat South African Branden Grace in a play-off at the Inverness venue, clinching a first regular European Tour title in style with a stunning wedge to within a few inches of the hole at the first extra hole. “This is really cool,” admitted Mickelson, who was celebrating again seven days later as he triumphed in The Open at Muirfield.

2014 - Justin Rose at Royal Aberdeen

Rory McIlroy may have grabbed the opening-day headlines with a first round 64, but it was Justin Rose who came out on top at Royal Aberdeen in arguably the toughest test in the Scottish Open since it started moving around the country. The Englishman carded four rounds in the 60s over the demanding Balgownie Links, including a closing 65 as he finished with a 16-under-par 268 total. It was a brilliant ball-striking display from Rose as he held off a chasing pack that included two home challengers, Marc Warren and Stephen Gallacher. For McIlroy, meanwhile, it proved the perfect warm-up for The Open the following week as he picked up the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool.

2015 - Rickie Fowler at Gullane

This event may have suffered a blow when Rory McIlroy was forced to pull out at the 11th hour due to an unfortunate football injury, but it produced a popular winner in Rickie Fowler. In a thrilling final round at Gullane, the American produced a wonder shot with his approach at the last to set up a title-winning birdie as he denied compatriot Matt Kuchar. That brilliant finish came after Fowler had already birdied the 15th and 16th holes on a composite course at the East Lothian venue. “I don’t know what’s so special about links golf but it’s my favourite,” he admitted. “The golf course can play so different day after day and it presents a new challenge.”