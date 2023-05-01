Scottish golfing success can't be measured by titles - a Saltire isn't a Superman or Superwoman cape

Is it just me or am I right in thinking that there are some people out there who seem to believe or even demand that Scottish success in golf can only be determined by tartan triumphs around the world?

Bob MacIntyre has recorded top-ten finishes in his last three starts on the DP World Tour, the most recent coming in the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images.

Yes, of course, there’s nothing more satisfying for those who follow the game closely to see a Scottish player taste victory on whatever circuit it may be and the Caledonian contingent are competing all around the world these days.

However, there are times when you feel the expectancy level is a bit harsh on some of those players whenever a Saltire is flying high on a leaderboard heading into a final day.

Take Bob MacIntyre, for example. Yes, the Oban man may be one of the most talented young players on the DP World Tour and, as a result of that, his own expectations are high.

Which is why no-one will be more disappointed than MacIntyre himself that opportunities in both Kenya and Korea over the past few weeks to add to a brace of DP World Tour slipped through his fingers.

In his own mind, the left-hander will probably feel he should have four or five titles under his belt, but, at the same time, if you add some perspective, his career is still ticking along nicely.

He’s just 26 and hasn’t yet clocked up 100 appearances on the DP World Tour, reaching that milestone this week, when he defends the DS Automobiles Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

But he’s already chalked up 16 top-ten finishes, amassed earnings of just under €6 million and continues to do himself and his country proud as an individual, which is extremely important to him and rightly so.

In short, MacIntyre has very little to be disappointed about on his journey so far and the same goes for the vast majority of those flying the flag on the main tours around the globe.

Yes, both Russell Knox and Martin Laird may not have been firing on all cylinders of late on the PGA Tour, but they’ve both performed admirably over the years on the strongest circuit in the game.

And, in addition to MacIntyre, Ewen Ferguson has also won twice on the DP World Tour in recent seasons, when tartan triumphs have also been landed by David Law, Grant Forrest, Calum Hill and Richie Ramsay.

In his rookie season as a pro, Sandy Scott has now recorded five top-20 finishes in seven starts on the PGA Tour Lationoamerica. Oh, and let’s not forget about Gemma Dryburgh recording her maiden win on the LPGA Tour last season because that was one of the greatest Scottish successses in the game outside of the majors.

It was no surprise, of course, that the spotlight was turned on the home of golf when Sandy Lyle found himself as the sole Scot in the field at Augusta National as he brought down the curtain on his career by making a 42nd and final appearance in The Masters last month.

That was definitely disappointing as you want to see your best players showing they can compete at the top level, which is exactly what the likes of MacIntyre, Ferguson and Forrest will all be aiming to do over the next few years.