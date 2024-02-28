Rate of most common cancer among men much higher in Scotland than in London

The Big Race in aid of Prostate Cancer UK was launched at The Belfry.

Scottish golfers are being urged to take part in a fund-raising challenge for life-saving research to radically improve the way prostate cancer is diagnosed and treated.

The launch by Prostate Cancer UK of The Big Golf Race comes at a time when awareness of the need to get tested is a particular issue in Scotland, where 35 per cent - that compares with 12.5 per cent in London - of those diagnosed with the most common cancer among men have sadly left it too late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since The Big Golf Race was launched in 2020, more than 11,500 golfers have raised over £3.4m to help save dads, grandads, brothers, uncles and friends from a disease that affects one in eight men in the UK.

Golfers willing to take on The Big Golf Race have three fundraising options: the Marathon (consisting of playing 72-holes in a day and walking an average of 26 miles); the Half Marathon (36-holes over 13.1 miles) or the formidable Ultra Marathon (100-holes over 35 miles).

Those who register will receive a fundraising pack, including golf balls, tees, pencils and a fund-raising guide, plus there are opportunities to earn incentive gifts along the way. The top fundraisers will have a chance to win some fantastic golf prizes, including a trip for four to Monte Rei in Portugal; a full bag of Titleist golf clubs and fitting; and a Motocaddy electric trolley and bag.

To help golfers up and down the country, Prostate Cancer UK has partnered with two key organisations for 2024; the UK Golf Federation, which represents the owners of 1,200 courses in the UK, and the British Golf Industry Association (BGIA), which represents UK golf brands.

“We’ve seen in previous years just how many golfers get behind The Big Golf Race and they’ve helped to build it into a fun yet challenging way of helping to save men’s lives. Every golfer who completes one of the three challenges this summer is making a huge difference for men and their families,” said Chris Jarrett, Director of Fund-Raising at Prostate Cancer UK.

“The Big Golf Race has become an integral part of the fundraising calendar, and we’re delighted to be able to help more golfers take on the challenge this year, meaning more money will be raised to fund life-saving research into better tests and treatments to keep men in the game for longer. We’re hugely grateful to everyone in the golf community who has committed to supporting The Big Golf Race this year and wish everyone taking part the best of luck.”

Among those backing The Big Golf Race for 2024 is former Masters champion and Prostate Cancer UK golf ambassador, Danny Willett. He said: “The golf community’s response to The Big Golf Race has been incredible, so it’s no surprise that it’s now the biggest golf fundraising challenge in the UK. It just goes to show just how far golfers will go to raise money for an incredible cause and I’ll be doing all I can to help them this year.”