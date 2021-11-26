Scottish golfers pull out of event in South Africa due to red list move

David Drysdale , who has decided to stay on, in action on day one of the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

The Scots joined England, Irish and Welsh players in pulling out of the opening event on the rebranded DP World Tour in order to try and get home as quickly as possible after a surge in cases of a heavily-mutated Covod-19 variant caused alarm among global health officials.

Travellers returning from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini will be forced to quarantine for 10 days at a government facility from midday today while direct flights from the six countries will be banned from midday today until hotel quarantine is up and running from 4am on Sunday.

Ramsay had opened with a par-71 at Randpark to sit comfortably inside the projected cut mark but Howie and Johnston were almost certainly facing early exits after opening rounds of 77 and 79 respectively.

David Drysdale, the fourth Scot to tee up in the event, wasn’t among the list of withdrawals. He had also opened with a 71.

Others to pull out included English sextet Graeme Storm, Richard McEvoy, Andrew Wilson, Matthew Jordan, Oliver Fisher and Matt Ford, as well as Northern Irish pair Cormac Sharvin and Jonathan Caldwell.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne and Welshman Oliver Farr also made the decision to pull out after the opening 18 holes.

The decision to place South Africa back on the red list will also hit next week’s SA Open at Sun City and the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek the following week.

Ramsay, Drysdale, Howie and Johnston were all on the entry list for the SA Open along with David Law, Connor Syme and Scott Jamieson.

Bob MacIntyre, meanwhile, had revealed this week that he had been planning to travel to Leopard Creek for the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

There have been 77 of the heavily-mutated variant in the Gauteng province of South Africa. In addition, there are four cases in Botswana and one in Hong Kong, which has been traced back to travel from South Africa.

