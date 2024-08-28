Exciting times lie ahead on ‘Back 9’ for Scots but others need strong finishes to the season

This week’s Betfred British Masters not only marks the start of Europe’s qualification battle for next year’s Ryder Cup but is also the beginning of the ‘Back 9’ on the DP World Tour’s new segmented schedule this season.

We’ve already had an Opening Swing, International Swing, Asian Swing, European Swing and Closing Swing, with Bob MacIntyre topping the standings in the latter on the back of his Genesis Open Scottish Open success at The Renaissance Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comprising nine events, the ‘Back 9’ will now determine who will progress to the DP World Tour Play-Offs, with the top 70 in the Race to Dubai Rankings after the Genesis Championship in Korea at the end of October progressing to the Abu Dhabi Championship then the top 50 after that qualifying for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Ewen Ferguson pictured during a Pro-Am prior to the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

For others, the next few weeks are about trying to ensure they hang on to their cards for next season - the top 115 in the standings will do so – and, speaking to The Scotsman at The Belfry, the posse of players flying the Salitre on the DP World Tour this year opened up on their campaigns so far and their goals for the coming few weeks.

Ewen Ferguson

22nd in Race to Dubai Rankings

Best 2024 finish: Won BMW International Open

Calum Hill pictured during a practice round prior to the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“Yeah, it’s been good. I feel like my golf has been getting better as the season has gone on. The win was great and The Open (finishing just outside the top 20 at Royal Troon) also went well. There’s so much to play for over the next couple of months. I know that I could be playing on the PGA Tour next year (ten cards are once again up for grabs through the Race to Dubai) if things go well. I’m always thinking about stuff like that and trying to do things to make me better.”

Connor Syme

38th in Race to Dubai Rankings

Best 2024 finish: Tied 4th in SDC Championship and BMW International Open

“My season so far has been okay. I had a six-week spell where I probably didn’t play my best. I’ve struggled off the tee a bit, which is normally my strength, so that was a weird little run through April into May. But I am feeling like I am finding some good form now, which is nice heading into the ‘Back 9’. There’s some massive tournaments coming up and I had a nice run of form this time last year. I’m really excited about the next four events as I love it round here (where he tied for third two years ago) while Crans-sur-Sierre (venue for next week’s European Masters), Ireland and Wentworth (home of the BMW PGA Championship) are also such brilliant tournaments.”

Calum Hill

41st in Race to Dubai Rankings

Best 2024 finish: Tied 2nd in Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed

“It’s been a mixed bag for me so far. I’m not that pleased with my results on the whole but it’s probably the most weekends - so cuts made - I’ve played as a percentage. It’s just that my finishes within them haven’t been as high as I would like. Obviously I had one very good week in Sweden, which has helped my positions in the rankings but it would just be nice to be in contention in a few more events. I was saying to the guys on my team that if I could have two weeks out of these next ten where I’m properly in contention and the rest be from 30th up as opposed to 30th down I’ll be happy.”

Scott Jamieson

66th in Race to Dubai Rankings

Best 2024 finish: 3rd in Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

“It’s been a little up and down for me so far this season. I missed more cuts than I would have liked to, but I had a couple of big weeks as well. The points increase from this week onwards, so I was trying to time my run, if you like, a little better as I am going to play seven out of the next eight. I’ve just had five weeks off, so it’s been like a little mini-off season. One big week gets you everything and a really big one and all of a sudden you are looking at very different things.”

Richie Ramsay

78th in Race to Dubai Rankings

Best 2024 finish: Tied 3rd in D+D REAL Czech Masters

“My ‘Front 9’ was obviously a little bit slow, but we’ve got some big tournaments coming up and, after the FedEx Cup finishes, some of the big guys are coming back to play Ireland and BMW tournaments, adding a bit of atmosphere and bit more intensity to do well because you’ve got to play well against the best players. I’ve had a couple of issues with body and stuff and I think I managed to sort that out last week. At the same time, the event in Czech showed me that I can compete on a golf course that shouldn’t really suit me too much because it was quite bomber friendly. That was a big boost just from a confidence perspective and seeing a result really and now the mindset switches from being a little bit frustrated to can I win again and I feel I can if I get the right course.”

Grant Forrest

99th in Race to Dubai Rankings

Best 2024 finish: Tied 4th in ISPS Handa Australian Open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve kind of struggled with my game a bit this season, but it’s getting there. I’m just trying to play better golf and not think too much about where I am sitting, to be honest. You are only one week from turning your season around and I like Ireland (laughing due to the fact he’s always done well there since getting on the main tour). If you can do well round here, I think you can take a lot from it because it’s a proper golf course as it will be a good all-round test this week and I’m looking forward to it. I know what I am capable of and know what I expect of myself.”

David Law

145th in Race to Dubai Rankings

Best 2024 finish: 3rd in European Open

“Obviously my season so far has not been very good. It’s just been a bit weird. Last season I wasn’t happy where everything was, though I had a decent enough finish to the year, and it’s sort of carried on that way this year. We now need to have a good finish to the season to, first and foremost, keep my card and that’s the focus. There’s no point in shying away from the fact I’ve not played well enough. It’s certainly not been through lack of effort or lack of trying, but, for one reason or another, it’s not been happening. But we’ve got tournaments coming up that I like and courses I feel suit me a little more than others, which is great.”

Stephen Gallacher

216th in Race to Dubai Rankings

Best 2024 finish: Tied 55th in Commercial Bank Qatar Masters