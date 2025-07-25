Scottish golfers offered staggering St Andrews round discount - here's how you can play
Scottish golfers are being offered a staggering discount to play some of the St Andrews courses through ‘The Drive’ initiative launched earlier this year by St Andrews Links.
On the back of cut-priced rounds being provided on the Old Course and Eden Course, nearly 400 tee times are now being made available at a discounted 87.5 per cent.
Tee times for The Castle Course and Jubilee Course will be available in September and October to Scottish golfers, with applications opening on 28 July.
This second phase of The Drive will provide a further 392 golfers the chance to experience golf in St Andrews at a fraction of the regular cost, with tee times priced at just £22.50 for The Castle Course (normally £180) and £18.75 for the Jubilee Course (normally £150).
During the first phase, which saw more than 14,000 applications for discounted rounds on the Old Course and Eden Course, a total of 324 golfers were successful in securing a tee time.
Forty four players teeing up on the Old Course for just £42.50 (normally £340) while another 280 enjoyed rounds on the Eden Course at just £9.50 (normally £75).
‘There is a strong appetite in Scotland for greater access to our courses’
Laurie Watson, Director of Engagement at St Andrews Links Trust, said: “We were delighted with the overwhelming response to the first phase of The Drive, it was great to hear the wonderful stories and positive feedback from those who took part.
“It’s clear that there is a strong appetite in Scotland for greater access to our courses and we are proud to be opening applications for this next instalment of the initiative.”
Applicants can follow this link to apply: https://sholink.to/thedrive
