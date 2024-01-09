National coach Kathryn Imrie accompanying players at education event in Caribbean

Scottish golfers make Bahamas trip thanks to Sean Connery Foundation
A group of leading Scottish women golfers are in the Bahamas preparing for the 2024 season thanks to the Sean Connery Foundation.
The trip to the Caribbean island has been made possible through the philanthropic foundation set up in 2022 to honour the James Bond star’s memory.
The Sean Connery Foundation exists to fund projects supporting young people in Scotland and the Bahamas, his adopted home.
Through its support, Scottish national coach Kathryn Imrie has accompanied Sheridan Clancy, Jennifer Saxton, Jasmine Mackintosh, Megan Ashley, Ailsa Brannock and Penny Brown to the Bahamas for an education event being run by the foundation bearing the late actor’s name.
It’s the second leg of an exciting early-year trip for the group after they already competed in The Sally - officially called the South Atlantic Women’ Amateur Championship - in Florida last week.
Held at Oceanside Country Club in Ormond Beach, Ashley fared best among the Caledonian contingent as she finished in a tie for 36th on 19-over-par, one better than Saxton, who had a hole-in-one in the opening round.
In the Bahamas, the group have been joined by back-to-back winning Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew, as well as LET card holder Laura Beveridge and LET Access Tour duo Gabrielle Macdonald and Clara Young,
“Scottish Golf are delighted to be able to support this golf education event through national coach Kathyrn Imrie, who will lead on the delivery of our education piece with assistance from members of the women’s national team,” said a spokesperson for the governing body.
“Following the warm weather training in the USA and Bahamas, Scottish Golf and the Sean Connery Foundation will review partnership arrangements for the future.
“We are delighted that conversations around progressing the partnership are positive. Any potential future funding will likely be focused on women’s performance support.”
In addition, the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation is continuing its invaluable support of Scottish Golf’s performance programme by once again backing warm weather training for the men’s squad as they travel to South Africa for four events in January and February.
