Scottish golfer’s award for growing game around the world

Duncan Weir, the R&A’s executive director of Golf Development, has become the second successive Scottish winner of the Confederation of Professional Golf Special Recognition Award.

The former Scottish Boys’ champion, who follows broadcasting legend Renton Laidlaw on the roll of honour, has received the award for his role in growing the game around the world.

Weir, who was presented with the accolade at the 2019 CPG Annual Gala Awards Dinner at Penina Hotel & Golf Resort, has been involved with the Ryder Cup European Development Trust since its formation in 2004.

“It is a great honour to receive this award in recognition of the support I have given on behalf of the R&A to the CPG’s work, central to which is the raising of coaching standards globally,” said the Fifer.

“We see playing standards improve year on year, across every championship and international match we run, and our relationship with the CPG has been critical in seeing this improvement take place.”

His relationship with the CPG first came about as part of his work delivering the R&A’s golf development visits overseas. Since then, he has overseen the mass development of the game.

“Legacy is a big word, but I would hope people across the golfing community recognise the passion I have for my work,” added Weir, who has worked for the R&A since 1985. “I would hope that some of today’s professionals, who competed in our national championships and international teams over the years, would say that I helped them in small ways to reach where they are today.”