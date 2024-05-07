Two-day inaugural Scottish Open being preceded by taster session at Cardrona

Scottish Golf is breaking new ground this week by staging the inaugural Scottish Open for Golfers with a Disability, a two-day event at Cardrona Golf Hotel and Spa near Peebles being a nice appetiser ahead of next week’s G4D Open being run for the second year running by The R&A at Woburn.

The 36-hole stroke-play event in the Borders represents a landmark moment for the governing body as it continues to deliver on the key strategic goal of “creating opportunity for all and ensuring golf is recognised as Scotland’s game for everyone”. A total of 44 male and female golfers from GB&I as well as Australia will compete in the event and Included in the field are amputee golfers, paragolfers, as well as those with neurological, physical or visual impairments.

St Andrews man Paul Ellison is among those taking part, having been undeterred by hereditary spastic paraplegia and now relishing the prospect of trying to be a winner on home soil. “It’s fantastic that Scottish Golf is hosting this event,” admitted the former St Andrews Links Trust caddie, who is being joined in flying the Saltire by Jacobi Whyte, a ten-year-old from Inverallochy. “I’m a proud Scot who loves competing on home soil and want as many of my friends and fellow competitors as possible to play golf in this part of the world.

St Andrews man Paul Ellison is among the home players taking part in the inaugural Scottish Open for Golfers with a Disability at Cardrona Golf, Hotel and Spa near Peebles. Picture: Scottish Golf

“I know a lot of the players and recognise that the standard of play might surprise some people this week. Maybe ten years ago you could win a 36-hole event with a pair of 77s. I’d not be surprised to see the winner here shooting under par. It’s so good to see players with a wide range of disabilities playing and the atmosphere around these events is always special.

“Sure, we all want to win in whatever category we are competing. I’m maybe guilty of trying too hard in my homeland. But there is a genuine spirit of togetherness in disability golf. If you don’t do well, then it can still be gratifying to see one of your friends enjoy a good week.”

Ahead of this week’s event, which takes place on Thursday and Friday Scottish Golf is also hosting the second of a series of disability golf taster sessions for beginners who are keen to learn the game. The first of these sessions was led by PGA pros at Melville Golf Centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh and proved a huge hit with the attendees, many of whom were picking up a club for the first time.

This week’s session – on the practice day when championship competitors will be on hand to inspire the newbies – builds on Scottish Golf’s commitment to encourage under-represented groups from the community to learn about the sporting, social and wellbeing benefits of the sport. Scottish Golf has also pledged to work with clubs, Areas and Counties and the Scottish Golf Charitable Trust to provide resources and support for disability golf activities across the whole country going forward.

“This championship promises to be a terrific addition to the Scottish Golf calendar of events and is one we’ve all been looking forward to ever since the date and venue was announced,” said Scottish Golf CEO Robbie Clyde. “At Scottish Golf, we’re committed to developing competitive opportunities for everyone who plays the game, and this event delivers on that promise.