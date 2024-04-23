Martin Dempster’s latest round up of grass-roots golf stories in Scotland

Scottish Women's Amateur Tour founder Alan Tait with handicap winner Leslie McLeod at Royal Dornoch. Picture: SWAT

Stunning start for Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour at Dornoch

Cori Lee (Dumfries & Galloway) and Leslie McLeod (Fortrose & Rosemarkie) both produced impressive performances to land victories in the inaugural Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour (SWAT) event at Royal Dornoch.

A total of 38 players teed up in the season-opener on Alan Tait’s new circuit and the Sutherland venue was described as “stunning” by the tour founder.

Brian Inglis came up with the idea for his new book during the Covid pandemic lockdown.

Lee carded rounds of 74 and 72 for a one-under-par total, winning the scratch section by ten shots from Royal Dornoch’s Caitlin Boa (81-75) with another host club player, Alison Barlett, third after rounds of 83-77.

McLeod (72-74) also posted a one-under total in the handicap section, topping that leaderboard by three shots from Barlett and finishing four better than Lee. The next event takes place at Scotscraig on 1-2 May.

Brian Inglis charts 50 years of playing golf in new book

A Scottish golfer has published a book charting his memories of 50 years of playing the game.

PGA in Scotland manager David Longmuir, left, congratulates Stuart Easton (Mearns Castle Golf Academy) on his victory in the OOM Challenge at West Kilbride. Picture: PGA in Scotland

Brian Inglis, a past captain and former club champion at Falkirk Golf Club, came up with the idea to write How Did You Find The Greens? during the Covid pandemic lockdown.

“There was loads of golf stuff on social media and I started to try and work out how many courses I had played,” he said. “It took me ages, but it jumped out at me that on the list I had Traigh, a wee nine-holer in the Highlands, right next to Turnberry, one of the best courses in the world. That was the moment when I took it further and started to write everything down.”

Inglis, a former Stirlingshire county player, worked on the PGA in Scotland tournament staff for a short spell around a decade ago.

Tartan Tour triumph for Stuart Easton in native Ayrshire

The practice facilities at Schloss Roxburghe near Kelso have been upgraded by its owners.

Stuart Easton, who is attached to Mearns Castle Golf Academy, won the opening 2024 Arnold Clark PGA in Scotland Tartan Tour Order of Merit Challenge at West Kilbride.

In an event that was reduced from 36 to 18 holes due to bad weather, the Ayrshirman recovered from being three over after just four holes to card a two-under-par 69, coming home in 31.

A birdie to finish proved decisive as Easton finished a shot ahead of six players - Michael Paterson (Trackman Golf), Tom Higson (Gleneagles Hotel), Scott Wilson (St Andrews Links Golf Academy), Chris Currie (Wilson Golf), Paul McKechnie (Braid Hills Golf Range) and Gareth Wright (Gareth Wright Golf).

The event attracted a field of more than 80 players, with the second scheduled 36-hole OOM Challenge due to take place at Stirling on 22-23 May.

Practice boost for golfers in Borders

Golfers in the Borders have been handed a boost after Schloss Roxburghe near Kelso expanded its golf offering to include a new eight-bay Toptracer driving range and a state-of-the-art Golf Academy swing studio with Trackman technology.

The new facilities complement the championship Roxburghe golf course, which was designed by renowned course architect Dave Thomas and has been ranked in the top ten inland courses in Scotland.

“We’re immensely proud of the improvements that we’ve made to the hotel over the past two years,” says Bruno De Schuyter, General Manager of Schloss Roxburghe.