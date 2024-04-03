Martin Dempster’s latest round up of grass-roots golf stories in Scotland

Graham Sked, pictured playing in a PGA event at Crail, has left Kilspindie after 34 years as the East Lothian club's head pro. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

Graham Sked calls time at Kilspindie

One of the longest-serving PGA professionals in Scotland has decided to hang up his spikes.

Graham Sked brought down the curtain on his spell in the pro shop at Kilspindie Golf Club in East Lothian last Friday after 34 years, having been handed the honour of being its first PGA professional.

Pam Hall, who shares the record for most ladies' championship wins at the club, has been appointed as Royal Musselburgh's first lady club captain. Picture: RMGC

“It’s been a pleasure to have been at Kilspindie for that time, a truly wonderful place which has provided me with some magical memories and great experiences,” said Sked. “Kilspindie will always have a special place in my heart as I look forward now to a new chapter in life ‘’

He is being succeeded by Ross Harrower, who is leaving of Boat of Garten take up his new post on Monday.

“Graham is a well-respected and popular member of the East Lothian golf scene,” said Kilspindie captain Martin Hay. “The club and members would like to thank Graham for his services to the club over this time.”

Pam Hall becomes Royal Musselburgh first lady captain

Sand scrapes at St Andrews Links are part of what has been hailed as "outstanding work in driving sustainability and climate action". Picture: St Andrews Links Trust

Pam Hall has become Royal Musselburgh Golf Club’s first lady club captain in the year of the 250th anniversary of the club and the centenary of the ladies’ section.

Hall has earned a well-deserved appointment after serving on the ladies’ committee for many years and has also been on the RMGC committee.

Last year, she equalled the record of 19, held by Jean Kerr, for the number of victories in the ladies’ championship, claiming her first success as Pam Porteous in 1992 and also holding the ladies’ course record.

Alongside other celebrations, Royal Musselburgh are holding a special Ladies’ Singles Open this year to commemorate what is believed to be the first-ever recorded competition for lady golfers in the early 1800s.

Brora is staging the opening two rounds in this week's Scottish Junior Tour season-opener. Picture: Brora Golf Club

Scottish Junior Tour tees off at Brora and Royal Dornoch

The 2024 Scottish Junior Tour is set for an exciting start this week as the season-opener is held at Brora and Royal Dornoch.

Involving 22 girls and 60 boys, the opening two rounds take place at Brora on Saturday before the action switches to Royal Dornoch for a closing circuit on Sunday.

It’s the first of ten regular events - other venues are Forfar, Edzell, Hayston, Newmachar, Peterculter, Kilspindie,Portpatrick, Rowallan Castle and Fortrose & Rosemarkie - before an Order of Merit Final is held at Southerness in October.

A two-day match against the Madrid Golf Federation is also being played on the Jubilee Course in St Andrews in September.

Paul Gibson, the current Scottish Golf president, is one of the circuit’s main driving forces, having been set up to bolster playing opportunities for Scotland’s rising stars.

St Andrews Links Trust hailed as ‘shining example’

St Andrews Links Trust has been recognised for its outstanding work in driving sustainability and climate action.

The body that operates seven courses in the Fife town pipped Askernish, Carnoustie Golf Links, Machrihanish Dunes and Royal Dornoch for the Best Sustainability Project in the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards in Inverness.

Alan Grant, Director, Partnerships and Engagement, GEO Sustainable Golf Foundation, said: “Congratulations to St Andrews Links Trust on an inspiring project, and indeed to all the finalists for the collective drive and ambition from so many across golf in Scotland to protect and promote nature, contribute to the circular economy and increase the social value. Their actions are a shining example to clubs across Scotland and beyond.”