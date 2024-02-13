Martin Dempster’s latest round up of grass-roots Scottish golf stories

Paul O'Hara in action during a trip to California last year for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour. Picture: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images.

O'Hara goes close in US

Tartan Tour star Paul O’Hara produced his best performance so far on a trip to California to play on the Asher Tour by finishing runner-up in the Santa Barbara Open.

The Motherwell man shot rounds of 68-73-67 at Sandpiper Golf Course in Goleta for a five-under-par total, finishing three shots behind winner Devon Bling, the only player in the field to shoot three rounds in the 60s.

Dallas-based Scot Neil Lockie shows off his Northern Texas PGA Professional Development Award.

O’Hara, who carded five birdies in his best-of-the-day closing effort, picked up $4100, having previously finished 17th in the Morongo Classic and tied for tenth in the Temecula Shootout.

The Scot, who made the cut in last year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on his PGA Tour debut, is now preparing to play in the Bakersfield Open, the next event on a circuit that was formerly called the Golden Gate Tour.

Neil Lockie lands PGA Pro Award in Texas

Neil Lockie, son of former Kilmarnock (Barassie) professional Bill, has spoken of his pride at winning the Northern Texas PGA Professional Development Award.

The four North Berwick West Links junior members - Andrew Irvine, Robbie Landels, Jack Collingswood and Aidan Lawson - who travelled to Spain to play in the Murcia Cup. Picture: Ric Foulner

This award is in recognition of ‘outstanding and continuous contributions to developing and enhancing educational opportunities for and enhancing the image of the PGA Golf Professional’.

“I believe I have been recognised by peers for two simple achievements,” said Lockie, the director of golf at Dallas National Golf Club. “I have built a culture of developing talented professionals at Dallas National and have worked to create a fresh approach to PGA Education at the Section Level. For the last two years, I have served as the Education/Professional Development Chairman for the Northern Texas PGA.

“Any success I have had in my career is down to the good fortune I have had in working for and alongside some of the best in the business. I seek to surround myself with talented and eager individuals who are willing to take on new ideas and try fresh approaches.

“In an ever-changing golf world, we will be limited if unable to adapt quickly. In the field of Professional Education, we are trying to look at ways to broaden our thinking, strengthen our teams and build the significance of the PGA professional.

Stirling's Alison Davidson will be representing the Scottish Veteran Ladies' Golfing Association in a match against Ireland at Portmarnock in April.

“I am very lucky to be in a business I love. I am even more fortunate to work at a facility such as Dallas National, where we have the backing of such an incredible facility and exceptional membership.”

Rising star Aidan Lawson shines in Spanish event

Aidan Lawson, the clear winner of last year’s Scottish Golf Boys’ Order of Merit, has started his 2024 campaign with an eye-catching performance in Spain.

Part of a four-strong North Berwick West Links juniors representation, Lawson finished joint-fourth in the Murcia Cup at Mar Menor behind home player Jorge Sanchez Gutierrez.

“Aidan has a lot of talent, no doubt about it, and he’s also got a fantastic attitude,” said Ric Foulner, who set up the trip and accompanied the youngsters, with the others being Jack Collingswood, Andrew Irvine and Robbie Landels.

Alison Davidson heading to Ireland on Scottish duty

Former Scottish Women’s champion Alison Davidson has been included in a strong-looking Scottish Veteran Ladies’ Golf Association team to take on Ireland.

Among those joining forces with Stirling member Davidson in the match at Portmarnock on 6-8 April is Mortonhall’s Karen Ferguson-Sneddon, winner of the Scottish Senior Women’s Open for the last three years.