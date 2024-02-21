Martin Dempster’s latest round up of grass-roots stories in the Home of Golf

Another exciting year, including some new events in the west of Scotland, lies ahead in 2024 for the Stephen Gallacher Foundation. Picture: SGF

New west events for Stephen Gallacher Foundation

The Stephen Gallacher Foundation is spreading its wings this year by adding four events in the west of Scotland to an exciting 2024 schedule.

All in association with West of Scotland Girls, they will be held at Troon Portland (14 April), West Kilbride (2 June), Milngavie (22 July) and Hamilton (5 August).

Winner Anthony Wall pictured with the tournament host at the end of the Aberdeen Asset Management Paul Lawrie Matchplay at Archerfield Links in 2016. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

The additions to the schedule mean the four-time DP World Tour winner and triumphant 2023 Junior Ryder Cup captain is now delivering events for girls in both the east and west of the country as his foundation already works in tandem with East of Scotland Girls.

This year’s schedule contains no less than six World Amateur Golf Ranking events, starting with the SGF Classic at Goswick on 1-3 April.

Other tournaments carrying WAGR points are The Foundation Trophy (Blairgowrie), Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters (Strathmore), SGF Trophy & Vase (Schloss Roxburghe), SGF National Matchplay (Castle Park) and SGF Fairmont (Fairmont St Andrews).

Paul Lawrie Matchplay back on 2024 schedule

The 2023 Get Back to Golf Tour Grand Finalists before teeing off in the end-of-season event at Dumbarnie Links, where the circuit will culminate once again. Picture: Alan Tait

A matchplay event bearing Paul Lawrie’s name is returning to golf this year but down in England on this occasion.

The Paul Lawrie Matchplay presented by Petsure is being staged on the Legends Tour at Marriott Hanbury Manor Resort in Hertfordshire on 13-16 June.

“I’m delighted to have the Matchplay back and now on the Legends Tour,” said Lawrie, who staged the event three years in a row on the DP World Tour from 2015 and 2017.

Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat won the inaugural edition at Murcar Links before Englishman Anthony Wall and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui lifted the title at Archerfield Links and Bad Griesbach in Germany respectively.

“Very much looking forward to hosting everyone and Hanbury Manor will be a fantastic venue for it,” added the 1999 Open champion. “The Legends Tour is really getting there and it’a great to see the work being done by everyone behind the scenes.”

Lothians junior event rebranded and visiting Muirfield

A junior event in the Lothians has been rebranded in a bid to breathe new life into it, with a visit to Muirfield up for grabs in this year’s edition.

The Lothians Junior Champion of Champions is now called the Junior Champions & Medal Winners Championship.

The initial 18-hole stroke-play event at Ravelston on 31 March will be a handicap event for the Handicap Trophy but the players with the best four scratch scores will qualify for the Champions Trophy, to be held in a match-play format at Muirfield on 13 and 15 August.

This will coincide with the LGA Men’s Champion of Champions and Handicap Match Play finals at the same venue.

The event is also open to girls who have won a club championship or joint medal – a competition where girls and boys competed against each other for the same prize – in the Lothians.

Alan Tait reveals scheule for his Get Back to Golf Tour

Alan Tait has revealed the schedule for this season’s Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour, which he is running for the fifth consecutive year.

Open to all pros and amateurs with a handicap of 2.4 or better, the 2024 fixture list boasts a total of 16 events, starting at Scotscraig in April and ending with the Tour Final at Dumbarnie Links in October.

In between, the circuit will visit Arbroath Links, Musselburgh, Dalmahoy, Murrayshall, Largs, Leven Links, Schloss Roxburghe, Irvine, Strathmore, Deer Park, Duddingston Hayston and Blairgowrie. A new one-day shoot-out at Kilmarnock (Barassie) is also being held in October.

