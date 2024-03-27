Martin Dempster’s latest round up of grass-roots Scottish golf stories

Lloyd Saltman is now part of the pro shop staff at Musselburgh, where he qualified to play in The Open at Muirfield in 2013. Picture: Norman Huguet

Musselburgh move for Lloyd Saltman

Eleven years after coming through final qualifying at Musselburgh to play in The Open at Muirfield, Lloyd Saltman has returned to the Monktonhall venue in a working capacity.

The 2005 Open Silver Medal winner at St Andrews and two-time Walker Cup player has joined club professional Norman Huguet’s staff, helping manage the shop while also offering teaching and custom-fitting services.

David-Ross Nicol, the head PGA Professional at Dundonald Links, shows off the Ayrshire venue's Scottish Golf Tourism Award in Inverness. Picture: DC Thomson

“We’ve done quite a lot at the club the last few years to try and develop the academy side of things here and it got to the point where it was starting to overflow for me, so I had to make a decision whether to get another assistant in or perhaps look for someone with more experience,” said Huguet, who took over from the long-serving Fraser Mann 17 years ago.

“Lloyd got in touch when I advertised the post and I thought it was a good opportunity for both of us. Lloyd is not only bringing his reputation here but also has some nostalgia here from qualifying for The Open at Muirfield in 2013. We’ve also known each other for 25 years, so it was nice and easy.”

Saltman won The Renaissance Club Classic on Paul Lawrie’s Tartan Pro Tour towards the end of 2021 but took a step back from golf last year as he helped his big brother, Elliott, in his tiling business.

“I missed golf,” he admitted. “So it’s nice to be back putting my golf clothes on again and being around golfers - everything I know and love, really.”

Guests at the East Lothian Ladies’ County Golf Association lunch to mark the start of its Centenary Year pictured outside The Marine Hotel in North Berwick.

Scottish Golf Tourism triumphs for clubs

Dundonald Links, Dumbarnie Links, Gleneagles Hotel and Royal Dornoch were among the winners in this year’s Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

Held at the Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre in Inverness, the event marked the end of Scottish Golf Tourism Week, which saw 90 tour operators representing a record 40 countries take part in over 3,500 face-to-face appointments planning itineraries for visiting golfers in 2024 and 2025.

A total of 15 awards were handed out, with Dundonald Links picking up the pride for best premium hotel while the best luxury hotel went to Gleneagles Hotel.

Blairgowrie's managing secretary Stuart Wilson, a former Scottish international, is delighted to see the Perthshire club become a Scottish Golf Performance Hub.

Fortrose & Rosemarkie (best under £100), Cruden Bay (best £100-£150), Royal Dornoch (best over £250) and Durness (best nine-holer) all won course awards while Dumbarnie Links received the best clubhouse accolade.

East Lothian Ladies launch centenary celebrations

East Lothian Ladies’ County Golf Association marked the start of its Centenary Year with a lunch at The Marine Hotel in North Berwick.

The event was attended by 110 ladies, including representatives from Fife, Stirling & Clackmannan, Midlothian and East of Scotland Girls. Gillian Kirkwood, a former LGU president, and Jayne Smith, a former county and Scotland player, were the guest speakers.The first East Lothian County event was held on 28 March 1924 on Gullane No 2 while the first county match was against Fife in St Andrews on the New Course on 9 April 1924.“ELLCGA continues to thrive today with Spring, Summer and Autumn Meetings each year, as well as Commonwealth Spoons, a foursomes stroke-play competition,” said captain Frances Hall. “We have 240 lady members and ten junior girls, who are members of clubs in East Lothian or live in East Lothian.

There are other plans to mark the Centenary later in the year.”

Blairgowrie boost as it becomes Scottish Golf hub

Blairgowrie Golf Club, home of talented brothers Connor and Gregor Graham as well as promising pair Katy Alexander and Megan Ashley, has been selected as a Scottish Golf Performance Hub.

Clare Queen, head of Performance and Pathway with Scottish Golf, said: “The facilities at Blairgowrie are first-rate and both their courses present a great challenge which will help the players prepare in the best possible way for key events. To date, our players’ experience at Blairgowrie has been excellent.”