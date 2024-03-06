Golf correspondent Martin Dempster’s latest round up of grass-roots stories in Scotland

Blairgowrie's Connor Graham enjoyed another eye-catching year in 2023.

Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham has been named as Perthshire’s Young Sports Personality of the Year for the third year in a row.

The notable hat-trick was completed on the back of Graham continuing to produce eye-catching performances at the highest level in amateur golf.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He won the Scottish Men’s Open by five shots at Meldrum House before making history at St Andrews by becoming the youngster player to compete in the Walker Cup.

Dunbar's Kiron Gribble, left, received his trophy from Stephen Gallacher Foundation helper Jeff Little.

Graham was then unbeaten in helping Europe win the Junior Ryder Cup in Rome and is gearing up to start his college career at Texas Tech later this year.

He missed out on a recent South African trip with Scottish Golf due to an untimely hand problem but is now back putting and chipping, with the plan to build things up slowly over the next few weeks.

Now in their 34th year, the Perth & Kinross Sports Awards are promoted and supported in partnership with Perth & Kinross Sports Council.

Home player Kiron Gribble grabs glory at Dunbar

The East Lothian Junior League players and officials pictured during a recent trip to North Carolina.

Kiron Gribble made home advantage count as he shot a splendid six-under-par 65 to claim the scratch spoils in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation ‘Race to Dunbar’ Final at the East Lothian venue.

The effort left Gribble four shots ahead of second-placed James Wood (Bathgate), with The Renaissance Club’s Dominic McGlinchey, who played in the recent Qatar Masters on the DP World Tour, a shot further back in third place.

On a day of exceptional scoring, Craigmillar Park’s Daniel Hogg landed the handicap honours with a net 64 playing off nine. That was two shots better than both Eilidh Kilpatrick (Dunfermline) and Lewis Bock (Bathgate).

Normally held at the end of the season, the 2023 event was delayed due to bad weather.

2024 Bobby Jones scholars, from left, Magnus Burnet, Josh Rankin, Alex Hargreaves and Victor Mendoza Galvis. Picture: University of St Andrews.

Meanwhile, a field of 72 boys and 23 girls will compete in the upcoming Stephen Gallacher Foundation Classic at Goswick after entries for an event offering World Amateur Golf Ranking points closed last weekend.

East Lothian juniors enjoy trip to Pinehurst

A group of 12 junior golfers from East Lothian took part in a trip to Pinehurst ahead of the famed North Carolina venue hosting the US Open in June.

It was the fifth time a group from Scotland’s Golf Coast had made the trip, which is organised by David Warren through the East Lothian Junior Golf League, with a total of 84 players having now enjoyed the experience.

The boys making the journey on this occasion were Ryan Pirie (Haddington), Angus Waddell (Gullane), Rory Leishman (Royal Musselburgh), Scott McAdam (Kilspindie), Joe MacPherson (Kilspindie), Rory Leitch (Haddington), Riley Porterfield (Kilspindie) and Jamie Barker (Longniddry).

Joining them in flying the girls’ flag were Kate Thomson (Winterfield), Louise Martin (Gullane), Katie Mackenzie (Gullane) and Anna Zonova (Royal Musselburgh).

One player received financial help from the North Berwick Rotary Club while another player’s costs were paid by a donation from a member of their club.

The players had a total of nine rounds of golf in nine days, including mixed fourballs at 2022 US Women’s Open venue Pine Needles, Mid Pines and Forest Creek South.

Bobby Jones Scholars announced for 2024

The University of St Andrews has announced the selection of four students who will receive the Bobby Jones Scholarship and spend the next academic year living and studying at Emory University in Atlanta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to undergraduate students completing their final year of study, the Robert T Jones Memorial Trust Scholarship offers four St Andrews graduates and four Emory graduates the opportunity to study a variety of classes at the partner institution for one academic year, with all mandatory costs covered.

The scholarship was created in honour of Jones, the most successful amateur golfer of all time who, after winning The Open on the Old Course in 1927, famously demonstrated his affection for St Andrews by requesting that his trophy remain at The R&A rather than return home with him to Atlanta.